Rapper Sik K gets 10-month sentence in first drug trial, suspended for 2 years after voluntary confession

Disclaimer: This article mentions several controlled substances.

Rapper Sik K is in hot water after being handed a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, by the Seoul Western District Court on April 30, 2025. The punishment follows his voluntary confession to drug use, which led to charges under South Korea’s Narcotics Control Act.

The artist, whose real name is Kwon Min Sik, admitted to using mariju*na, ketamine, and MDMA (ecstasy). As part of the court’s ruling, Sik K will also be under probation and need to complete 40 hours of drug relapse prevention education.

Judge Ma, who presided over the case, emphasized the severity of the offences. “The repeated drug use, including not only marijuana but also ketamine and MDMA, along with his prior record and social influence as a public figure, are aggravating factors,” he stated.

The court took into account several factors that led to a lighter sentence. Judge Ma pointed out that Sik K showed genuine remorse, promised not to reoffend. He also noted that Sik K had confessed to using marijuana, all of which was considered when determining the sentence.

According to prosecutors, the rapper used ketamine and MDMA over several days from October 1 to October 9, 2023. On January 19, 2023, he approached a police officer in Yongsan-gu, asking, “Is this the police station?” before voluntarily confessing to drug use.

After the investigation concluded, Sik K was formally indicted in June 2023, though he was not taken into custody. Prosecutors previously pushed for a jail sentence of 3 years and six months.

However, his decision to voluntarily confess to the drug usage and fully cooperate with authorities played a key role in the court’s decision to deliver a lighter sentence.

Rapper Sik K's choice to come forward on his own was seen as a rare move in such cases, the court acknowledged during sentencing.

