Our Unwritten Seoul poster: Park Bo Young and GOT7's Park Jinyoung set stage for heartfelt journey of love and romance in upcoming drama

Ever stumbled upon a poster that instantly makes you feel like everything’s going to be okay? That’s exactly the vibe the newly released visual for Our Unwritten Seoul gives off. Unveiled on May 1, 2025, the poster for this upcoming slice-of-life romance is like a warm breeze through the chaos of everyday life.

At the heart of the poster are Park Bo Young and GOT7’s Park Jinyoung, both radiating calm but in their distinct ways. The Poster design cleverly splits the image in two — one side shows Park Bo-young flashing a soft smile, dressed in sleek, corporate grey, while Jinyoung, donning a stylish black coat, gazes at her with a subtle smile below, and a more thoughtful expression above.

City skyscrapers in the background hint at the urban energy that sets the stage for the story. The caption reads like a gentle promise: “Together we have ZERO worries, Becoming each other’s cozy resting place. A place of Healin’!”

And that pretty much captures the tone of Our Unwritten Seoul, a 12-episode weekend drama that blends identity swaps, emotional healing, and unexpected romance — all unfolding against the backdrop of a bustling city.

Park Bo Young takes the dual role that’s as challenging as it is exciting. She plays identical twins Yoo Mi Ji and Yoo Mi Rae — but don’t let the matching faces fool you. Mi Ji is a spirited athlete, while Mi Rae is the town’s pride: a model student turned elite employee in a public institution. But beneath her picture-perfect life, things aren't as polished as they seem.

Enter Park Jinyoung as Lee Ho Su, a calm and composed lawyer with a gentle aura. His character stumbles into this tangled web of mistaken identities, and what follows is an emotional unraveling that’s both heartwarming and quietly intense.

One of the sisters will likely find herself walking in the other’s shoes, sparking unexpected chemistry and personal growth. The teaser offers a glimpse into the emotional core of the show.

Her struggles with stress and burnout hint that this drama isn’t just about love and laughs, but also about self-discovery and confronting the expectations others place on us.

Whether you're in it for the slow-burn romance, the cityscape aesthetics, or the layered performances by two beloved leads, Our Unwritten Seoul looks set to be a drama that makes you feel — and think. Don’t miss the premiere on May 24, 2025, exclusively on TVING.

