Amid feud with ex-husband Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa moves to new house with daughter; shares Griha Pravesh VIDEO

Charu Asopa's personal life has been in the news for some time now. In one of her vlogs, the actress recently revealed that she purchased a new house in Rajasthan. She has moved to the state with her daughter Ziana, citing the high cost of living in Mumbai. The actress disclosed that she was spending Rs. 1-1.5 lakh a month in Mumbai, so she decided to move to her hometown. She had informed her followers that she had purchased a home in her hometown and had finally moved into her new house.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram account, Charu Asopa shared a video of the Griha Pravesh pooja of her new house located in Bikaner, Rajasthan. In this clip, the actress showed a glimpse of her daughter Ziana performing the rituals. The actress and her daughter step into their house and will be staying there from now on.

For this special day, Charu is seen wearing an earthy colored traditional outfit, and Ziana looks cute in a blue ethnic wear. Sharing this clip, Charu wrote, "nanhe kadmon ke saath grahpravesh."

Watch video of Charu Asopa's grihapravesh ritual here-

Speaking about her personal life, Charu Asopa got married to Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen in 2019. The couple then became parents to a daughter, Ziana. Just a few years after their marriage, differences cropped up. Charu dropped Sen from her name on Instagram and grabbed eyeballs. Charu and Rajeev then openly addressed problems they had with each other and leveled several allegations against each other.

Advertisement

Due to their troubled relationship, Charu and Rajeev decided to part ways. After their divorce, the former were cordial with each other. Their daughter Ziana lived with Charu. Charu and Rajeev often spent time with their daughter until recently.

Charu had decided to move to Rajasthan due to the cost of living in Mumbai. She claimed that her ex-husband, Rajeev Sen, was aware of her decision. She added that as she isn't working in daily soaps now, there's no point in staying in Mumbai, as it's very expensive. After this, Rajeev Sen told Hindustan Times that he feels shut out despite his efforts to meet his daughter.

He revealed he hasn't seen Ziana since January and that his attempt to visit her in Bikaner failed because Charu didn't respond. He added that while she now says he's welcome to visit them anytime, Rajeev feels his efforts haven't been reciprocated.

Rajeev further opened up on Charu's online clothing venture and appreciated her efforts, but questioned her claims of financial crunch. He said that on her recent cruise vacation with her brother and sister-in-law, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai paid for everyone's tickets, which no person dealing with a financial crunch will do. While their argument continues, Charu has now decided to live in Rajasthan with their daughter.

Advertisement

Workwise, Charu Asopa has been a part of several shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and more.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen brings brother Rajeev Sen and his ex-wife Charu Asopa in one frame as they celebrate Christmas together; see PICS