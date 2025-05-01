Florence Pugh Hates Getting Compared to Runway Models as an Actress: 'It's So S**t and Mental'

Florence Pugh seems to have had enough of being compared to the runway models. She candidly talked about not understanding why actresses are also expected to be models during her Who What Wear cover story.

Pugh also talked about how the industry expectations have altered, such as the reported need for high social media followers for auditions, and how actors cannot just work as actors.

She expressed to the publication, “It’s so s**t,” adding, “It’s not the same thing. It’s not the same thing at all." Pugh also recalled having a discussion with a friend.

The Midsommer star added that it was “just mental that red carpets are even an expectancy of someone that is not," adding that it isn't their job.

The performer stated that they do not model, adding, “They are good at being on a camera that is this close with that face, and they know how to show how raw their soul is on the flick of a switch. That’s their talent. Their talent isn’t anything beyond that.”

She said that their talent might be beyond that, but that is not what they are paid to do and are recognized for. She added, "You’re supposed to be able to be like a runway model, and you’re compared against runway models."

When the actress was asked if modelling is the same as taking on a role, the Oppenheimer star said it's pretty opposite. She said that it was very “exposing because it is you being beautiful, which is like everybody’s inner hell.”

The actress further stated that if she experiences disappointment about how something resulted or appeared or if some person said something negative about the dress that she wore, or if she was “too heavy for the dress or a bit too this or that or whatever shit someone wanted to say to me, I have to be like, ‘Babe, this is not even why you’re…. This is not your job.'”

As far as her latest projects go, she appeared in Thunderbolts, a new Marvel film that also features Sebastian Stan, Geraldine Viswanathan, Lewis Pullman and many more.

