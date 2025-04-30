Kajol-inspired 5 corporate looks that will whoosh away Monday blues with their vibrant and playful appeal
It’s our 90s queen, Kajol, and she keeps ‘minimalism’ out of her fashion equation, even if it’s her formal looks. Take some inspo!
One thing about Kajol, the style maven expresses her lively personality through her zesty outfits. The sassy diva often dons colorful ensembles, proving she’s the ultimate fashion icon when it comes to jolly-themed fashion picks. Whether it’s her glitter-bombarded co-ords or her Manish Malhotra black gilded saree, expect drama in every look, including her corporate fashion moments.
In this guide, you’ll learn how to embrace colors, patterns, and themes for your corp-core flair and finally ditch those boring boardroom outfits, all thanks to the Do Patti actress. Let’s walk through her formal wardrobe:
1. Whimsical Patterns
The easiest way to make your presence known and command attention like a fashion-forward diva is by embracing standout patterns. Kajol’s three-piece set with whimsical prints and hints of shimmer is perfect for flaunting on an “office-to-club” Friday.
2. Blazer and skirt combo
Adding a feminine twist to formal outfits, and ditching the dragged-out pants-and-shirt combo, might be your best bet for exuding boss-lady vibes. Take a cue from the Tribhanga actress, who paired a delicate rose appliqué blazer with a straight-fit wrap skirt, delivering grace and elegance.
3. Red for the win
When in doubt, choose red. This shade screams class, elegance, and femininity like no other, and carries an unbeatable, lively appeal. Kajol paired a red dress with a pinstriped white shirt, setting the tone for those “I’m your friendly boss” vibes.
4. Shirt dress
Tie-dye art on dresses has a charm that exudes both playfulness and bold energy. The Tanhaji actress’s purple-accented shirt dress with a cinched wrap-around waist gives off major desi Miranda Priestly vibes, while the pearlized cuffs add a touch of elevated luxury.
5. Tangerine monochrome
Orange is the new black, isn’t it? And no one embraces this sartorial concept better than Mrs. Devgn. The diva donned an all-tangerine three-piece suit, delivering a frisky yet polished look. Her golden-accented pearl jewelry elevated the monochromatic ensemble to another level.
So, from whimsical pattern sets to bold tangerine power suits, which of Kajol’s formal outfit inspirations makes it to your corporate fashion mood board?
