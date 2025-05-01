New BTS music in making? J-Hope and RM’s hints spark ARMY buzz ahead of June reunion

When it comes to BTS, every tiny hint sparks a wave of excitement. And now, a recent update from BTS' RM and J-Hope has left fans buzzing with the possibility of a new track on the horizon.

On April 31, 2025, RM posted a mirror selfie on Instagram from what appeared to be BTS’ familiar practice room. It was a casual photo—just RM sitting on the floor, snapping a picture through the back of a chair. But for ARMY, the location spoke volumes. It was a direct callback to the days of BTS’ practice sessions, and it got fans wondering: Why would RM, still in military service, be back there?

Advertisement

But the plot thickened when J-Hope shared a TikTok video of himself dancing to a track in what appeared to be the same room. The floor, the walls, the lighting—it all matched perfectly. Fans immediately started to connect the dots: Could this be a sign of a new BTS song or solo track from J-Hope and RM?

The timing was too perfect. RM is set to complete his military service by June 10, 2025, and J-Hope is currently on his Hope On The Street 2025 world tour. But could these hints mean more than just personal updates? Could J-Hope and RM be working on new music together or even teasing a comeback track?

ARMY couldn’t help but speculate, with many suggesting that Yoongi might be involved too—“It’s definitely happening,” one fan said. “New music is coming; I can feel it.” Others went further, writing, “Something big is cooking—this can’t be a coincidence.”

Advertisement

Social media exploded with fan reactions. One wrote, “Jay’s shaking it in front of our salad while Namjoon chills in the practice room—what is happening?”

Another added, “Both Joon and Hobi in the same room? That can only mean one thing.” Some even speculated SUGA might be lurking nearby, with theories like “Yoongi’s definitely involved too” and “New BTS music is coming; I can feel it.”

With J-Hope currently promoting his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour, RM and V are due to complete their service on June 10, 2025; the timelines are starting to align. BTS' Jimin and Jungkook will be discharged the following day, with SUGA on June 21, 2025.

Whether it’s a solo release, a group project, or a surprise collaboration between J-Hope and RM, one thing is certain: ARMY is ready for the next chapter of BTS’s journey.

Apart from this, BTS' RM will release the track Stop the Rain with tbalo on May 2, 2025, at 1 PM KST.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' RM hits 50 days on military discharge countdown and plans last vacation; ARMYs exclaim 'He has served enough'