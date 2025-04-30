7 mirrorwork blouse designs inspired by Bollywood that can be HOT shaadi season trend

It’s time to shine bright with mirrorwork blouses, because honestly, who doesn’t love a little sparkle? Take a moment to admire the stunning mirrorwork blouses worn by our favorite celebrities. It definitely gets hotter with each look! From Ananya Panday and Sara Tendulkar to Janhvi Kapoor, here are 7 mirrorwork blouse designs you can save to level up your wedding fashion game.

So, are you ready to dive in? Then keep reading!

1. Ananya Panday

Looking for a mirrorwork blouse design for the wedding celebrations? Then taking a bold step, just like Ananya Panday, might be the way to go. The actress wore a show-stopping off-shoulder blouse, designed with a deep sweetheart neckline that screamed all things glamorous. She paired the blouse with a pink saree embellished with long mirror tassels and intricate hand embroidery.

Her choice of a bold blouse design added a sultry and modern twist to traditional Indian wear, perfect for turning heads with every step.

2. Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan stunned in Arpita Mehta’s design, enhancing her traditional look with a modern touch. She opted for a sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline. Adding to the festive charm, the blouse featured a perfect mix of mirror work, sequins, and golden thread embroidery. She gracefully paired this stunning piece with a rose tissue saree that was beautifully adorned with large mirror pieces along the borders.

In contrast to her simple saree, the heavily embroidered blouse added the perfect touch, giving her look a glamorous effect.

3. Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri’s mirrorwork blouse was sleeveless with a V-neckline. It perfectly captured the light with its intricate mirror work, cutdana, and kasab embroidery, adding a glamorous touch to her traditional look. The blouse design was a statement on its own, which the actress paired with a red saree featuring pine prints and mirror work running along the borders.

The actress’s choice of blouse was both modern and elegant, making it a perfect option for wedding celebrations such as a sangeet.

4. Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar set new standards for the shaadi season as she looked ethereal in her mirrorwork blouse. Keeping it modern yet traditional, she wore a sleeveless blouse with a V-neckline design. Amidst the hand embroidery, cut mirrors were beautifully placed all over, adding a radiant charm.

The style icon chose this blouse design to pair with a light-shade pink lehenga adorned with matching mirrorwork, making the ensemble captivating enough to turn heads.

5. Shilpa Shetty

Want to keep your blouse design elegant with a modern twist? Shilpa Shetty offers the perfect inspiration. Embellished with mirrorwork, the actress kept her blouse design simple yet enchanting, featuring half-length sleeves and a scooped neckline. The back formed a U-shape, accented with a broad tassel strip that added an edgy vibe.

She styled this red mirrorwork blouse with a matching red satin saree, a perfect choice for auspicious wedding pujas.

6. Bhumi Pednekar

Keeping it bold and glamorous, Bhumi Pednekar wore an eye-catching tube mirrorwork blouse. Precisely embellished with mirrors, its deep neckline and strapless design beautifully enhanced the actress’s silhouette. Adding more style to the look, she paired the blouse with a cape and a glamorous white saree.

This striking blouse design elevated her Indian look beyond imagination. We loved this alluring style and can’t wait to recreate it for a cocktail night.

7. Janhvi Kapoor

The Bawaal actress wore a classic piece from Arpita Mehta’s collection, featuring a mirrorwork blouse with a simple straight neckline and broad straps. The pink embroidery added a playful touch, enhancing the actress’s feminine charm.

She styled this blouse with a lehenga-saree that showcased a sheer pallu adorned with pink embroidery and mirror lining, along with a floral print at the bottom starting from the waist.

So, girls, if you're confused about which mirrorwork blouse design to choose for your lehenga or saree this wedding season, let these seven stunning pieces be your inspiration. Save them now and thank us later!

