Harvey Weinstein Accuser Miriam Haley Gets Emotional as She Testifies Against Him For Second Time

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse and rape.

In the new update of Harvey Weinstein, Miriam Haley, who has accused him of allegedly raping her, reportedly got emotional as she testified for a second time about the time the alleged incident took place in his Manhattan apartment, per TMZ.

The outlet reported that Haley, who was an ex-television production assistant, testified on Wednesday in Weinstein’s retrial and revealed the details of the alleged rape that occurred in 2006.

She claimed that the film producer gave her the invitation to his Manhattan apartment after giving her tickets to the Clerks II film premiere in Los Angeles. She accepted the invite.

The accuser reportedly said that she sat with Weinstein on a sofa, which was when all of a sudden he lunged at her and attempted to kiss her, holding her down and forcing her on the bed, which is where she claimed he allegedly raped her.

According to the report, Haley mentioned that she told Weinstein that she was on her period and had a tampon in. She claimed that he pulled out that tampon and went down on her.

While she was allegedly being assaulted, the former television production assistant reportedly revealed about realizing that she was “getting raped,” and she “just decided to check out and endure it."

As per the publication, the accuser stated that she met with the film producer in 2004, in London, at the premiere of The Aviator. Haley claimed that he helped her get a job as a PA on Project Runway and that the situation between the two did not turn sexual until the alleged rape in 2006.

For the unknown, Haley is one of three accusers, testifying at the film producer’s New York retrial. Her testimony follows her earlier account from his original trial from 5 years ago, per the publication.

During his 2020 trial, Weinstein was convicted of sexually abusing Mariam and another accuser, actress Jessica Mann. But later, those convictions were overturned when it was determined by an appeals court that his constitutional rights were violated during the trial, according to the publication.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

