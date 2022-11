Archana Gautam's fashionable athleisure

Bigg Boss 16 is presently one of the most popular ongoing reality shows on television screens. Hosted by Salman Khan, this controversial reality show consists of popular personalities who hail from different walks of life. These contestants present their real personalities on the show and are judged by the audience according to that. One of the contestants who is locked in the Salman Khan-led show is Politician-model Archana Gautam. . Archana has been a part of the entertainment industry for several years, but she is now in the limelight since she participated in Bigg Boss 16. In Bigg Boss 16 house, Archana Gautam's famous dialogue 'Maar maar ke mor bana dungi' has become very popular. Archana is also fond of fitness, and her Instagram account has several photos of her in fashionable athleisure.