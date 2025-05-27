Janhvi Kapoor's healthy skin secret: DIY beauty routine with ingredients from her kitchen

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who recently dazzled on the red carpet at Cannes 2025, is known not only for her fashion-forward style but also for her radiant, glowing skin.

In an interview with Khush magazine, the actress shared one of her favorite do-it-yourself skincare routines. This simple yet effective beauty regimen is packed with natural ingredients that you can find in your kitchen. Some of them were passed down to her by her late mother, legendary actress Sridevi.

Here’s a step-by-step look at Janhvi’s go-to DIY skincare trick for when she wants to look fresh and luminous, even if she’s feeling tired inside.

Ingredients you’ll need:

Curd (yogurt)

Honey

Mashed seasonal fruit (like bananas)

Half an orange

Almond oil

Sunscreen

Warm water and a towel (for steam)

Step-by-Step: Janhvi Kapoor's DIY skincare routine

Step 1: Fresh face start

Janhvi begins by washing her face with regular, room-temperature water. This helps clear away surface dirt and prepares her skin for the next step.

Step 2: Steam to open pores

The Dhadak actress then steams her face using a bowl of warm water. Covering her head with a towel, she leans over the bowl and lets the steam soak into her skin for about three minutes. Janhvi believes this step helps open up her pores, allowing the next ingredients to penetrate better.

Step 3: Fruit-based face mask

Next, she creates a mask using curd (which she swears by for its moisturizing properties), honey, and mashed seasonal fruit—in this case, banana. She mixes them well and applies the paste generously on her face.

While sharing this routine, Janhvi Kapoor recalled a fun memory with her sister, Khushi Kapoor. During one of their vacations, their bathroom turned into a fruity mess, filled with leftovers from their skin experiments.

Step 4: Orange for brightening

Once the mask is washed off with water, Janhvi takes half of a fresh orange, squeezes some juice out, and gently rubs the orange on her cheeks and face. She says this helps with removing tan and adds a brightening effect to the skin.

Step 5: Relaxing with almond oil

After letting the orange juice sit for a few minutes, she rinses her face again and takes a small amount of almond oil. Using just her fingers, she gently pats it under her eyes. Janhvi finds this step extremely relaxing and soothing, especially after long shoots or meetings.

Step 6: Sun protection is a must

To finish the routine, she applies a good sunscreen to lock in the care and protect her skin before heading out.

This DIY routine is not only easy to follow but also connects Janhvi to cherished memories with her mom, Sridevi, who was known for her timeless beauty and shared several natural skincare tips with her daughter.

