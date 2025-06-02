Vedang Raina pairs Rs 10,237 pinstripe jacket with cool cap on vacation—all men, take notes

The young actor, Vedang Raina, has always kept us hooked with his fantastic fashion sense. He has been a constant inspiration for men, delivering trendy looks and the idea of matching different pieces together to create an iconic look. Stylishly vacationing in London, the fashion icon dropped a series of images, where he effortlessly looked handsome in the three-piece outfit, and we can’t wait to decode. Keep reading for deets!

Vedang Raina’s fashion spree isn’t stopping anytime soon, and we’re definitely loving his look in the beige shirt, with the top button undone, giving a carefree vibe. Elevating his look to perfection, and adding a layer to it, he wore a pinstripe painter jacket from Nordstrom. It costs approximately Rs 10,237. With the collar, open front, and a hint of baggy sleeves, the actor looked effortless, sharp, and swoon-worthy.

Casually experimenting with different color pants, this time the The Archies actor wore dark brown pants with a loose silhouette, giving each move a sense of comfort and modernity.

Giving his look a laid-back touch, he wore a cool cap and carried a cross-body bag, making him appear both functional and fashionable.

Sporting an equally trendy and sophisticated look, The Archies fame styled his vacation look with a dark grey button-down shirt that gave a glimpse of his well-built chest. The high-neck collar added a cool vibe. Perfect for the chill weather, he wore a black mid-length overcoat, keeping the front open. His idea of styling a shirt with an overcoat gave him a polished look, making it a fresh fashion inspiration for all the boys and men.

Against the dark tone of the shirt and jacket, the beige pants complemented them well. Adding a sense of finish, Raina secured it with the sleek belt around his waist.

Adding a polished sense of finish, he enhanced his charm with the well-trimmed beard and wore a grey cap that added a casual and sporty finish. And for footwear, he wore shiny black shoes.

So, boys, are you planning a relaxing vacation? It’s time to upgrade your fashion and move with confidence, and for that, there can be no better icon than the young star Vedang Raina.

