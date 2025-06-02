Malaika Arora makes 50s look fabulous in Rs 14,000 backless red slip dress on her Goa Getaway

Malaika Arora, the 51-year-old glamorous diva, doesn’t know how not to slay and leave her fans smitten. The fitness maven took to Instagram to post a few dreamy snaps from her Goa Getaway, which are envy-inducing and inspiring at the same time. The actress can be seen flaunting a gorgeous red slip dress that can make anyone stop and stare in awe. What makes her dress so tempting? Let’s dissect!

The reality TV show judge seems to be having the time of her life on a delightful short trip to Goa, sipping cocktails, and exuding her apsara-like vibe. Arora wore a satin maxi dress from the brand Zumel and Co, worth Rs 14,000. Although satin red isn’t a new concept in the romantic dresses catalogue, the tailoring of this dress is what makes it so irresistibly gorgeous.

The dance maven’s maxi dress featured a deep V-neckline with spaghetti straps, making it the perfect sultry staple to flaunt on a lazy getaway evening. The satin fabric cinched at the bodice, wrapping Arora’s silhouette gracefully and doing justice to her arduously built form. The dress then cascaded into a flowy, sheer skirt that reached to the ankles, creating a dreamy look.

Malaika Arora’s backless dress

The main highlight of Malaika Arora’s dress was the backless silhouette, which featured spaghetti straps criss-crossed and tied loosely, creating a surreal and alluring effect. The diva skipped any accessory for her red enchantress look and just flaunted a couple of rings and her breathtaking, blood red manicure that perfectly complemented her romance-infused fit.

Malaika ditched any makeup for her dinner night sway and just flaunted her natural skin, keeping her look raw and enchanting. She tied her hair up in a messy bun, delivering an effortlessly stunning aura.

The 2000s dance icon’s other looks from her short trip included a laid-back, monochromatic white outfit, styled with a multicolored bralette. She also left her fans catching their breath in an alluring zebra-print bikini, which makes us conclude that Malaika Arora is indeed ageing like a fine wine.

