Avneet Kaur’s skincare routine with moisturizer as key element for glass skin

Avneet Kaur once gave fans a peek into her morning skincare and beauty routine through a vlog on her YouTube channel. Known for her glowing skin and confident looks, the actress revealed some simple yet effective steps she follows every day.

Avneet's morning skincare and haircare

The Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress begins her morning by washing her face with a suitable cleanser. She then applies ice to her face, calling it a must-try skin therapy. According to her, ice helps reduce puffiness and refreshes the skin. After patting her face dry, she puts on her lenses and applies a lip-plumping gloss. She then sprays thermal spring water or a water mist all over her face to hydrate her skin.

Advertisement

Next, Avneet uses an exfoliating cream and gently pats it on. She follows this with a rosewater essence and then applies hyaluronic acid. Her moisturizer contains polypeptides, which help in keeping the skin firm and hydrated. She tops it off with an SPF 40 sunscreen that also gives a glowing effect, almost like a highlighter. After another round of thermal water mist, she moves to her haircare routine.

For her hair, the star uses a nourishing hair oil and finishes with a light hair perfume. She combs her hair using a bamboo comb. She then uses a gua sha tool and a face massager to reduce puffiness and relax the skin. Avneet says these tools are her favorites, and she hopes to add more such products to her routine. Before stepping out, Kaur applies cream on her hands and neck area as well.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Chandra Nandini actress also gave fans a makeup tutorial. She used foundation, concealer, contour, blush, highlighter, and mascara. For her lips, she used a lip liner and lip oil. She completed the look with setting spray and finished by moisturizing her hands with hand cream.

Advertisement

Avneet's skin care tips

The actress told Pinkvilla that staying hydrated is one of the most important things. She also stressed that skincare should be done before applying makeup. She advised fans to always choose makeup based on their skin type. She emphasized one tip above all. “It’s not that if you are in the summertime and it’s humid, you don’t wear your moisturizer,” she said. Avneet believes that moisturizers are essential all year round.

Earlier this year, the actress made headlines after Virat Kohli liked one of her photos on Instagram. The post quickly went viral. Later, Virat clarified that it was a glitch and not intentional. Avneet chose to stay silent on the matter.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia’s DIY face masks for glowing, healthy skin