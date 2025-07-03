EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela enjoy date night out together, what’s brewing?

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are starring together in Anurag Basu's upcoming movie. While the yet-untitled romantic film is still far from release, the two were spotted spending quality time together. Pinkvilla exclusively captured Kartik and Sreeleela enjoying a special dining out together, sparking dating rumors.

In an exclusive video, Sreeleela can be seen getting out of her car and heading to a restaurant to enjoy a special dinner with her co-star, Kartik Aaryan. While the actress donned a white, flowy, and comfy dress imprinted with red and pink flowers, Kartik kept it casual, wearing a black shirt and complementing it with a watch in his hand. The actor can be seen eating at the table.

Netizens started reacting to the video, quizzing whether they are dating or it was just a regular meet-up. One user wrote, "I love them, they look cute together (with three red hearts)". Another commented, "Jodi Kamaal ki hai (with fire emoji)." A third user even named them as if they're actually dating and commented, "Sreetik (with red heart emoticons)."

In another video, both actors can be seen sitting in their respective cars and heading back to their homes, amid the rain in the city. While Sreeleela was smiling and waving at the shutterbugs, Kartik gave a serious look.

For the unversed, the duo is presently shooting for Anurag Basu’s upcoming movie. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, the untitled romantic drama is slated to release on Diwali 2025. As Basu is currently busy with the promotions of Metro…In Dino, Kartik, and Sreeleela found some time together off-camera, and they enjoyed a dinner date.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was a big success. Apart from his romantic movie with Anurag Basu and Sreeleela, the actor is also shooting for another rom-com under the direction of Sameer Vidwans, which stars Ananya Panday as his love interest.

