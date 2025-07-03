Wimbledon 2025: David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas steal spotlight, Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo kiss—PICS

Wimbledon 2025 is not just about backhands and volleys—this year, the stands are stealing the spotlight. Day 1 at the All England Club saw former football icon David Beckham arrive in a cream Hugo Boss suit, setting the bar for courtside cool.

Next, Gen Z power couple Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo cheered every rally in preppy chic, with none other than wrestling legend John Cena seated right beside them. Hollywood’s own Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas brought their international glam, turning the Royal Box into this season’s most coveted front-row table.

David Beckham’s suave debut

David Beckham made a striking entrance on June 30, sporting a cream-colored suit from his Hugo Boss collaboration and a subtly striped shirt. Even with his arm in a cast, he exuded confidence. His polished look—paired with brown loafers—had photographers clicking faster than the players’ rackets.

Gen Z cheers: Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo

Young stars Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo stole hearts in the Royal Box with their adorable kiss. Partridge opted for a dark summer suit and a red striped tie, while Rodrigo combined a gingham dress with a red purse—preppy without feeling stiff. Fans spotted the duo reacting animatedly to each point as well, with their chemistry as refreshing as Centre Court’s grass.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s glam slam

Bollywood’s favorite international couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, arrived on Day 3. Chopra chose a sleeveless white dress, a matching purse and oversized sunglasses, while Jonas coordinated in a tailored indigo blazer and cream chinos. In the stands, they were seated next to actor Dominic Cooper, they shared affectionate smiles and posed for paparazzi, turning every camera flash into pure magic.

John Cena’s courtside surprise

Wrestling superstar John Cena slipped into a perfectly tailored blue and beige suit, paired with a classic tie on Day 3. Cena sat directly beside Partridge and Rodrigo, cheering alongside them with his signature grin. Low-key yet unmistakable, he fit right into Wimbledon’s high-society scene—proof that even wrestling icons can ace the fashion serve.

