Ramayana: Alia Bhatt is every Indian fan after witnessing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Ravi Dubey comments

The internet was left blown away sometime back after witnessing the announcement video of Ramayana. Netizens cannot stop gushing over the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Raavan. But, the one thing that everyone was eagerly waiting for was a word of praise from RK’s wife, Alia Bhatt. Well, what you were waiting for is here. The actress has shared the video on her social media page, and it's evident from her caption that she is just as speechless as all of us.

Alia Bhatt Shared Ramayana Video

Taking to her social media handle, Alia Bhatt shared the announcement video. The video has left all of us eagerly waiting for the release of the film. Sharing this video, she wrote, "Some things don’t need words. This feels like the start of something unforgettable. Diwali 2026 — we’re waiting." Her post has received around 98K likes and some 1K comments. The moment she posted this clip, fans took to the comments section to praise Ranbir Kapoor. In fact, Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshaman in this magnum opus, too, took to the comments section and posted two folded hands emojis.

About Ramayana Announcement Video

The 3-minute clip does not show the complete face of any actor from the film, but it gives fans a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Raavana. A close-up of the Tamasha star’s eyes, and then a scene of him running and climbing a tree, only to release an arrow from his bow, touches everyone’s hearts. His body language, the close-up of his face below the nose, is enough to get you excited to see his entire look.

Talking about Yash’s first glimpse, with just one of his eyes visible in the frame and the rest covered by a cloth, he has the power to hook us in the moment. That is the magic we are sure Nitesh Tiwari has in store for all of us.

Ramayana Release

The video, as we have already revealed, mentions the film being divided into two parts. Part 1 will be released on Diwali 2026, and Part 2 will arrive on Diwali 2027. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

