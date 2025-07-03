Better Late Than Single Relase: Date, time, when and where to watch on OTT, what to expect, more

Upcoming unscripted show, Better Late Than Single, has released its official episode schedule ahead of premiering on Netflix. With the first episode schedule to drop on July 8 at 12:30 pm IST (4 pm KST), the show has confirmed that it will span over 10 episodes and not 12, unlike what was previously reported. The panelists and hosts for the show will include a mix of actors, singers, and comedians/ TV personalities for a fun playout in its pilot season.

Young men and women who have been single for all their lives will come together on the highly anticipated reality release, Better Late Than Single. It is known that Seo In Guk, Kang Han Na, Lee Eun Ji, and Car, the Garden (Cha Jung Won), will be leading the participants on their love journeys on the show. Turning into coaches, they will guide the love-amateurs as they meet other people of the opposite gender on the program and try their hand at finding their partner. It is said to be following a ‘first-love’ concept, where these ‘always singles’ will experience their first-ever love stories, that too in front of many cameras.

So far, the teasers have displayed an exciting front to the viewers with laughter, nervousness, nail-biting tension and more emotions seeping through the screen. Here’s when you can tune into all-new episodes of the show.

Episodes 1–3: July 8

Episodes 4–6: July 15

Episodes 7–8: July 22

Episodes 9–10: July 29

Other reality shows you can check out on Netflix

With Netflix’s successful Korean unscripted release slate including Single’s Inferno which became the benchmark for dating reality shows, The Devil’s Plan which was quickly renewed for season 2 after its debut, Physical: 100 which invited another part and then a global version, and Culinary Class Wars which went viral and found resounding praise globally, it looks like another hit is on their hands.

Meanwhile, more Korean dating reality shows have caught the attention of worldwide fans including Heart Signal, Transit Love, Shining Solo, Change Days, Love After Divorce, My Sibling's Romance, Love Catcher, Divorced Singles, Cohabitation, Not Marriage, Last Love, I Am Solo, Nineteen To Twenty, and more.

