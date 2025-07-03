Liverpool’s Diogo Jota passes away 11 days after marriage to Rute Cardoso who posted wedding reel just hours before

Diogo Jota’s bright career was extinguished in the early hours today, Thursday, when his Lamborghini veered off a road in Zamora, Spain. The accident has left his newlywed wife, Rute Cardoso, and their three young children to confront an impossible void.

Less than two weeks after exchanging vows on June 22, the 28-year-old forward and his brother André Silva were overtaking another vehicle when a tire burst, leading to both siblings losing their lives. Jota’s sudden exit from this world has shocked friends, teammates, and fans alike.

A fiery mishap on the road

Shortly before 00:30 CET, Jota’s Lamborghini left the secondary road at kilometre 65 of the A-52 in Zamora, per MARCA. The Spanish Guardia Civil has also confirmed to the BBC that the car “left the road due to a tyre blowout while overtaking,” and that the vehicle “caught on fire.”

Both occupants were trapped and unable to escape. The crash occurred just days after Jota’s fairy-tale wedding; investigators are examining every detail to piece together how a burst tire turned a night drive into a final journey.

A husband, a father, and a promise unfulfilled

On June 22, Jota and Rute Cardoso had declared “Yes, forever” on social media, sharing moments of joy from their intimate ceremony. The couple, who shared three children, had looked forward to building a life together.

Just hours before the accident, the newlyweds had posted a compilation reel of their wedding and after-party. Now, Rute and their little ones face an uncertain future without their guiding light. Friends in Liverpool and Portugal have rallied around her, offering support and urging privacy during her mourning.

Tributes from clubs and country

The Portuguese Football Federation’s president, Pedro Proença, called Jota “an extraordinary person with infectious joy,” according to BBC reports. Liverpool FC described themselves as “devastated” by his passing, while FC Porto declared a period of mourning.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also lamented on social media: “It doesn’t make sense… you had just got married.” The football community has observed moments of silence and laid floral tributes in his wake.