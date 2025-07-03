Ramayana announcement VIDEO: Did Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer impress audience? Check 9 viral tweets

The Internet is currently catching up with what they saw some time back, and Nitesh Tiwari, you are to be blamed for this. What an announcement video! If the first 3-minute glimpse of his magnum opus, the Ramayana, has this effect on the fans, then we are unsure what the entire movie will do.

Well, netizens have loved every frame of the announcement video, and the internet is going gaga over it. Check out the tweets from fans after watching the clip of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer.

Fan tweets after watching the Ramayana announcement video

One of the fans wrote, "That... Title card looks epic." Another fan wrote, "2000cr cake for ramayana...Even Ranbir kapoor haven't revealed completely but what a charming this man had...perfect casting for this film."

This was followed by tweets like, "If we afford to have world class VFX, then our Ramayana and Mahabharata based films would be the top 10 best films in the world! Hope this is the beginning!!!", "Our Truth!! Our History!! Looks EPIC already..", "First 3000cr film is loading", "Looks promising, excited Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana", "Biggest Movie Of All Time Loading Teaser Is Mind Blowing Epic".

Ramayana announcement video

The 3-minute announcement video released some time ago is beyond the imagination of any Bollywood buff. It serves as a powerful introduction to the project. It is awe-inspiring and has the ability to leave a lasting impression.

The chilling background score, offered by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, will elevate the experience of the audience to another level. In fact, it also offers the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana, and we cannot get enough of it already.

Ramayana release

It has been confirmed that the filming of the first part of the Ramayana is complete, with the second part scheduled to commence in August 2025. Part 1 is scheduled to release in Diwali 2026, and Part 2 is set to release in Diwali 2027.

The meticulously crafted two-part saga is being made on a budget similar to many Hollywood biggies. The stakes are high, but the promos promise that the highest of expectations shall be met with ease.

