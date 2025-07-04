Box Office: Brad Pitt's F1 scores an excellent trend at the Indian box office in week one; Shows NO DROP from Monday to Thursday

The Brad Pitt led F1 has shown a fantastic trend at the box office in India, as the film refused to show any drop in collections on the weekdays. After scoring Rs 20.75 crore over the opening weekend, F1 collected Rs 3.25 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 3.50 crore each on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. With this, the 7-day total of the Brad Pitt starrer stands at Rs 34.50 crore, and the film will be aiming to hit a half century at the Indian box office much before the end of second week.

F1 is scoring phenomenal occupancies at the IMAX properties, which have contributed 30 percent to the total business, and it is holding on to all the premium screens in the second week too. Interestingly, there is a drop in showcasing outside the IMAX format in India owing to competition from another Hollywood film, Jurassic World: Rebirth and a Hindi film in the form of Metro In Dino.

In an ideal world, the film should have held better showcasing in week two, but internal politics of national chains have resulted in a drop in showcasing, but there the film is certain to get back a large chunk of shows over the weekend due to demand from the audiences. The film should be looking to hold itself above the Rs 3 crore mark on Friday, and then show a surge to Rs 5 crore each on Saturday and Sunday.

F1 is a Bonafide HIT in India, and will now be aiming to attain the super hit tag, if it shows the same legs in week two and week three as well. These are excellent figures for a non-franchise/non IP film in India, and the trend indicates a vast acceptance from the cinema going audience. The film in all likelihood will show strong legs in the coming few weeks, and attempt to hit the Rs 70 crore mark by the end of its run in India.

Here’s a look at day wise box office collections of F1 in India

Day Amount Friday Rs 5.50 crore Saturday Rs 7.25 crore Sunday Rs 8.00 crore Monday Rs 3.25 crore Tuesday Rs 3.50 crore Wednesday Rs 3.50 crore Thursday Rs 3.50 crore Week One Rs 34.50 crore

