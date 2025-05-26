Inside Kriti Sanon's step-by-step morning skincare routine

Kriti Sanon has always dazzled with her glowing and healthy skin. In one of her YouTube videos, the actor shared her simple and effective morning skincare routine, offering fans a peek into how she maintains her radiant complexion. What makes her routine even more interesting is its simplicity, with an emphasis on hydration, natural products, and sun protection. Below is a step-by-step breakdown of Kriti's skincare process.

Ice dunking

Kriti starts her day by drinking lukewarm lemon water, then washes her face with clean hands before beginning her skincare routine. The first step is ice dunking. She calls ice an underrated skincare product, as it helps calm inflammation, remove oil and dirt from the pores, and refresh her face. According to Kriti, this also helps her wake up better in the morning.

Detoxifying or hydrating mask

When she has a shoot scheduled in the morning, Kriti opts for a detoxifying mask to give her skin a refreshed look. However, during times when she is close to her menstrual cycle, she prefers using a hydrating mask instead. She clarified that this step isn’t part of her everyday routine but is done on special days when her skin needs extra care.

Undereye patch

After applying the mask, Kriti uses an undereye patch made with green tea and caffeine. She places the patch on top of the face mask and lets both sit on her skin for 15 minutes.

Homemade toner

Once the mask and patch are removed with a clean, soft cloth and lukewarm water, Kriti sprays a homemade toner on her face. Her toner is a mix of glycerine and rose water. She explains that glycerine is an underrated ingredient that hydrates the skin, locks in moisture, and has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory benefits. The fashion maven further mentions that the toner is applied to make the skin slightly damp before moving on to the next step.

Serum

Kriti then applies a serum packed with skin-loving ingredients. Her serum contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, alpha arbutin, Kakadu plum extract, and aloe vera extract.

Sunscreen

Kriti does not prefer using a separate moisturiser followed by sunscreen. Instead, she uses a sunscreen that also works as a moisturiser. This helps her simplify the routine without compromising on protection. She advises using a generous amount of sunscreen and applying it thoroughly to the face, neck, and even eyelids. Kriti emphasised the importance of sunscreen, stating that 80 to 90 percent of premature ageing is caused by sun damage, making it essential to wear sunscreen whether indoors or outdoors.

Lip balm

To wrap up her morning routine, she applies a hydrating and glossy lip balm. The diva mentioned that she always carries her lip balm wherever she goes, ensuring her lips stay nourished throughout the day.

Kriti also takes care of these simple steps while following her morning skincare routine:

Follow product thickness: Kriti Sanon recommends applying skincare products in the order of thickness—start with watery or water-based products and layer the thicker ones later. She also mentioned that face oils should always go last because no product can penetrate through oil.

Don’t skip the neck and chest: She highlights that your skincare routine should not be limited to the face. She suggests applying products to the neck and a bit on the chest area too.

Be mindful in the morning: Kriti avoids using any products that may make the skin sensitive to sunlight, especially in the morning when she’s most exposed to the sun, pollution, and harsh lighting. She believes morning skincare should be light and simple, especially if makeup will be applied later.

