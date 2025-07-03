Is BLACKPINK's Jennie’s Seoul City about BTS' V? Fans decode new ‘clues’ about singers' alleged secret relationship

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has once again become the center of fan speculation, thanks to a carefully timed Instagram update that some believe was no coincidence. After weeks of silence, the idol returned to Instagram on June 9. She posted behind-the-scenes shots from her Seoul City music video. The timing? Just one day before BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung) was officially discharged from the military on June 10.

Though the video and single were released months earlier, Jennie hadn’t promoted them on social media since April. Her sudden activity came after a long absence since Coachella and the wrap-up of her Ruby solo promotions. It was enough to get fans back in full ‘detective mode.’

Suspicious Seoul City lyrics?

It didn’t take long for fans to dissect every part of her post, as well as a certain track from Ruby. One lyric in particular stood out: “Mr. General.” The line, which Jennie performs in the Seoul City music video while giving a playful salute, has now become the focus of renewed theories. Some fans believe it’s a subtle nod to V, who held the rank of officer during his service.

Digging deeper, eagle-eyed fans noticed a large “T” visible in one of Jennie’s photos from June 9. Some interpret it as a possible reference to Taehyung. Though nothing has been confirmed, the coincidental timing and these visual ‘clues’ have only added fuel to long-standing relationship rumors.

V’s Japan return

Just weeks later, on July 1, V landed in South Korea after completing a personal trip to Japan. But fans weren’t just watching his arrival; they were analyzing his outfit.

He was seen carrying a scarf draped over his bag that looked strikingly similar to the one Jennie wore during her return from Coachella 2025. To add to the intrigue, he wore a pair of headphones from a brand with which Jennie had previously collaborated. Though subtle, these overlapping details led many to believe the two might still be connected, even if behind closed doors.

Fans divided over what it all means

While devoted shippers took the signs as confirmation that the rumored relationship is still alive, others remained skeptical. Critics were quick to point out that the headphones V wore were from a 2023 collection. It’s also revealed that the scarf has been part of his wardrobe for years. They argued that the so-called ‘clues’ could just be harmless coincidences.

Despite no official word from either Jennie or V or their agencies, online discussions continue to grow. With no public statement, fans are left to fill in the blanks.

