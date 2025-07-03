Vikrant Massey reacts to claims of outsiders not getting enough opportunities in Bollywood

Vikrant Massey is among the most talented Bollywood actors working today. He is known for films like 12th Fail and Chhapaak. He recently spoke about the insider versus outsider debate in the film industry. This debate, which often grabs headlines, focuses on whether Bollywood favors those with film family connections (insiders) over those without (outsiders). Massey, considered an outsider himself, has shared clear and grounded views on this topic, dismissing much of the controversy as unnecessary noise.

Vikrant Massey Feels That The Insider-Outsider Debate Is All Social Media Talk

In a recent interview with Screen, Vikrant Massey called the insider-outsider debate “social media chatter.” He said, “This is only social media talk. It’s done by people sitting outside the industry.” He believes that within Bollywood, the divide is not as stark as it seems online. Massey, who started his career on television with shows like Balika Vadhu before moving to films, emphasized that industry insiders don’t focus on such labels. “If you’re part of the fraternity, nobody sees it like that. I’m a so-called outsider, and I’ve never felt that kind of discrimination,” he added.

Vikrant Massey Has Proven That Talent And Hardwork Can Break Barriers

Vikrant Massey’s journey supports his viewpoint. Born in Mumbai, he began acting at 17, landing his first TV role in 2004. His film debut came in 2013 with a supporting role in Lootera. Over the years, he built a strong career with critically acclaimed performances in A Death in the Gunj and Haseen Dillruba. Despite not coming from a film family, Massey has worked with top directors and actors, proving that talent and hard work can break barriers.

What Vikrant Massey Felt About The Insider-Outsider Divide, In 2020

An earlier interview with Bombay Times by Vikrant has resurfaced after he dismissed the insider-outsider divide within the film industry in his recent conversation with Screen. “Merit is given credibility today, but those from film families have an edge,” he said at the time. The actor then acknowledged that insiders may get a head start, but survival in Bollywood depends on delivering quality work. In another interview from the past, he admitted that nepotism exists, but it isn’t an impenetrable wall. The success of Vikrant Massey is proof that outsiders can make it big today.

Vikrant Massey's Upcoming Movie Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Vikrant Massey’s upcoming film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, releasing on July 11, 2025, stars him alongside debutante Shanaya Kapoor.

