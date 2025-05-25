Inside Shraddha Kapoor's beauty and haircare secrets

Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor once opened up about the simple yet effective beauty and wellness rituals that she swears by. Known for her glowing skin and healthy hair, Shraddha shared how she maintains her beauty from the inside out and the self-care practices she never skips.

Shraddha Kapoor's daily wellness rituals

In a conversation with NDTV, when asked about her daily wellness and beauty rituals, Kapoor emphasized the importance of staying hydrated. For her, hydration is a life mantra that she follows consistently every day. Along with drinking plenty of water, she believes in keeping her skincare routine minimal.

Using only one or two products on her skin, she relies on the “less is more” philosophy. Regular exercise also plays a crucial role in her overall self-care routine, supporting both her physical and mental health.

Shraddha Kapoor's beauty philosophy

Shraddha believes that true beauty stems from inner well-being. She highlights the importance of staying positive and taking care of both her mind and body.

According to her, external beauty treatments and products can only do little. Maintaining a balanced internal state is what helps her look and feel her best. For Shraddha, mental peace and emotional wellness are just as important as any skincare product.

Shraddha Kapoor prioritizes self-care

Despite her packed routine, Shraddha prioritizes self-care. She shared that having a hectic lifestyle makes it even more essential to take time out for oneself. Every night before bed, she reserves an hour just for herself.

During this time, she indulges in activities that help her relax and unwind. Whether it’s reading a book, listening to music, meditating, or spending time with her dog and family, this hour is a daily ritual she cherishes and looks forward to.

Shraddha Kapoor's secrets for healthy hair

Shraddha Kapoor’s beautiful, healthy hair is no accident. She follows a consistent routine that includes trimming her hair every six to eight weeks to avoid split ends. Oiling every alternate week is another essential step in her routine.

She prefers to keep her hair product use to a minimum and avoids exposing them to excessive heat during styling. These practices help her maintain her hair’s natural shine and strength.

Shraddha Kapoor’s approach to beauty and self-care highlights the importance of simplicity, consistency, and inner well-being.

