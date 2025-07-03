BTS’ Jungkook’s solo tour and new music coming soon? Eagle-eyed fans spot NEW hint

BTS’ Jungkook returned from the military on June 11 after serving for 18 months as an active member of the ROK army. He, alongside Jimin, was stationed at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, as buddy soldiers, which allowed them to stay close. Post returning, it has been rumored that Jungkook would resume his solo music career while the group preps for a full team comeback. A recent update in the form of custom in-ears is raising fans’ expectations.

The Instagram account, soundcat_custom_gallery, shared their design for the BTS member’s new earphones. They appeared in a clean mirror, with gold gold-plated design. With the revelation of the new pair of music accessories, it seems that Jungkook is gearing up for some new performances, and we can only assume a tour is likely to follow. While there have not been any announcements from the artist or his label’s end, there’s already a lot of buzz. Previously, ticketing accounts shared plans for his solo concerts from September onwards while going around multiple cities that have been waiting for the Standing Next to You singer.

BTS’ full group album release plans

Announcing their comeback as a team, via the livestream on July 1, BTS confirmed that they are set to start working on new music in the same month. Moreover, they also revealed plans to release a new album in Korean Spring 2026, which lasts from March to May, essentially agreeing with the previously rumored schedule. They will then go on a world tour, their first in almost 7 years, as affirmed by the seven members.

RM shared that the group plans to conduct a mobile song camp-like situation where they will go around multiple cities to work on new music and travel together. While Jin works on his solo tour, the team will also follow his timeline to ensure they can record with him. Fans have also expressed excitement over this new challenge and method that the team will take on.

