Inside KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's Pinterest-worthy home: Wooden furnishings, infinity pool and pristine interiors that scream 'luxury'

Sports addicts and home decor lovers alike go gaga over the swoon-worthy lifestyle of their favorite players, especially cricketers. One such couple who won the hearts of millions worldwide is none other than KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. Their Mumbai and Bangalore paradise is so otherworldly that fans anticipate a glimpse of their sweet home.

In January 2023, after dating for approximately four years, Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot at Suniel Shetty's luxurious farmhouse in Khandala. The lovebirds moved into a luxury 4 BHK apartment in 2024, spending a whopping amount of Rs. 10 lakh on rent every month. Whether it's their sea-facing Mumbai abode, a 6,200 square feet breezy villa in Khandala, or a Rs 65 lakh-worth plush Bangalore home, we will take you on a virtual house tour. Right from wooden furnishing, architectural pieces, and open spaces to exquisite art, you will find them all!

Sneak Peek into KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty's Luxurious Home

KL Rahul and Athiya have their houses in Mumbai, Khandala, and Bangalore.

KL Rahul’s Lavish Bangalore Home

The Spacious Balcony

The balcony of his Bangalore home is not just a place to enjoy scenic views but also to work out.

2. The Living Room

The patterned flooring is the primary takeaway from Rahul’s living room. Moreover, the solid decor is classy, underscoring opulence.

As you enter the living room, you will be greeted by an abundance of natural light. The white curtains create an atmosphere where relaxation meets chic.

The Family Room

The family room is the heart of the home. It is an inviting space made around a generous dining table.

Now, let’s take a look at his lady love’s home.

Athiya Shetty’s Holiday Home ‘Jahaan’ in Khandala

1. All-white Bedroom

The bedroom features pristine interiors and floor-to-ceiling windows offering a picturesque view of the verdant outdoors.

2. Serene Living Room

Bright, sunny, and aesthetic, that’s what the indoor spaces look like! With wooden flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a white and brown cane couch exudes pure luxury and solace. On the other hand, décor elements, including a rustic artwork and oversized white planter, liven up the space at its finest.

3. The Lounge Area

The expansive lawn of the Shetty’s home is definitely ‘paw-sitive’. The lush green lawn is the perfect place to spend some quality time, right under the sky.

5. The Infinity Pool

A holiday home isn’t complete without an infinity pool, right? While Jahaan is perched amidst the chilly fog and greens, the swimming pool is the most exciting feature of the home. What steals the show is the larger-than-life charcoal grey stone Buddha figurine, the brick-red patio, and a small gazebo.

6. Outdoor Sitting Area

Of course, there is ample space to chill and relax outdoors. The wooden flooring and white lounge-worthy sofas against the dark windows add life to the setting, while huge lamps, plants, and cushions amplify the area’s glory.

7. Gym

Whether in Mumbai or Khandala, there’s no chance of skipping workouts. Suniel Shetty, himself, slips into the role of a fitness trainer and carries out his workout with daughter, Athiya.

In 2024, his net worth was estimated to be Rs. 101 crore. On the other hand, Athiya Shetty, reportedly, has an impressive net worth of Rs 28 to 29 crore. Together, their combined net worth stands at Rs 130 crore. Their Pinterest-worthy home is indeed a blend of luxury and calm, speaking a lot about their lifestyle and love for tradition within contemporary confines.

