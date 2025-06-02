5 fusion saree ideas to steal from Sonam Kapoor’s wardrobe

Sonam Kapoor is not called the style icon of Bollywood for no reason. The diva’s looks come from a place of creative freedom and unapologetic expression. Kapoor’s fusion saree sways are a testimony to her profound and unique perspective towards fashion. Following suit, we curated the actress’s 5 fusion saree looks that serve as the perfect inspiration for fashionistas who like to stand out in the crowd.

1. Shirt and jacket over saree

The Khoobsurat actress loves to infuse deeply rooted Indian tradition in her outfits. Her regal look in Ritu Kumar’s craft serves that intention. The actress wore a classic, rusted orange, embellished saree with its pallu wrapped around her waist. Ditching the usual blouse, Mrs. Ahuja wore a billowy shirt that featured aari & tikki hand embroidery. She layered the shirt with a black, silk velvet Imran jacket. Going for a grandiose look, Sonam accessorized her fusion saree with a heavy, stone-studded choker.

2. Satin top with saree

When Sonam, with her husband, invited David Beckham to her newly inaugurated house tour, she wore a saree to make a style statement. For the occasion, the Aisha actress adorned a classic Indian red drape with a satin top and served an elite look. She wore a V-neck ivory top that featured billowy sleeves and trains on both sides. Kapoor paired this neo-ethnic blouse with her red saree’s pallu, pleated and secured over her shoulder. She further added intricate kundan accessories to this fit, serving understated regality at its best.

3. Leopard print shawl over forest-inspired saree

The Zoya Factor fame wore Pankaj S Heritage’s Van Vaibhav saree and made a memorable fashion statement. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the brown saree glimmered mesmerizingly against light at every moment and featured a unique, uneven leafy trim. The six-yard drape boasted forest creatures such as exotic birds, flora, and fauna. Sonam styled this museum-worthy saree with a leopard-print shawl, accentuating the forest-y vibe of the fit. The diva minimally accessorized her gorgeously busy drape with simple, emerald drop earrings.

4. Crochet top with an earthy saree

Masaba Gupta’s designer sarees and Sonam Kapoor’s fashion sense are a match made in heaven. The Neerja actress wrapped herself in the House of Masaba brown drape that featured minimal beige embroidery and crochet-like boundary. Sonam paired the satin saree with an off-shoulder, crochet top. Balancing the neo-ethnic look with tradition, she embraced a front pallu, a style customary in India’s remote areas. The actress accessorized this look with crochet earrings and served a unique sway.

5. Printed saree with a full-length jacket

Sonam Kapoor turned heads after she wore JJ Valya’s unique iteration of a classic saree at the opening of NMACC. Aligning with the theme of the event—‘India with its royal twist’, the Sanju actress wore a red, floral-print saree styled with a silk jacket. The ivory jacket featured trains emerging from the shoulders and reaching below her knees. She put these eccentric pieces together with a kamarbandh, serving as a royal avatar. Sonam accessorized her surreal fit with a diamond necklace and ruby, diamond, and emerald-encrusted earrings.

