Gauri Khan’s Rs 97,998 V-neck blue midi-dress serves as the ultimate dinner date night inspo

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, never does dull fashion. Her impeccable sense of style always makes an impact, turning every appearance into a statement. While enjoying a meal with friends and family, she gracefully slipped into a blue midi dress that blends modernity with subtlety. It’s the ultimate fashion inspiration for dinner dates. Excited to know the details? Let’s dive in.

In the video, Gauri Khan walked gracefully in a midi dress in a Bluebell shade, featuring a gathered design at the waist and a V-neckline from Victoria Beckham. For a fresh feel, the ensemble gently hugged her body at the waist and hips before flowing into a soft skirt, adding a touch of elegance. What made her look stand out were the pleated details at the waist and the short sleeves. The retail price of this dress is Rs 97,998.

Planning a date night with your partner and looking for something fresh and elegant? This midi dress in a soft Bluebell shade is the perfect pick for the occasion. Every detail speaks of style and sophistication, guaranteed to turn heads. It’s a great choice for everyone, from Gen-Z to millennials.

It wasn’t just her outfit that reflected luxury—her accessories did too, complementing the overall vibe. For a classy yet practical touch, she carried a 2021 crocodile Capucines bag from Louis Vuitton. Her hair was left open in a side parting with soft curls at the ends. As for jewelry, she opted for a gold bracelet, a delicate neck chain, and round earrings.

Known for her subtle makeup choices, the fashion icon gave her face a flawless glow. She added a light blush to her cheeks, enhanced her eyes with eyeshadow, curled her lashes, and completed the look with a nude-shade lipstick.

For footwear, she opted for Jimmy Choo’s ballet pink patent leather mules featuring a crystal strap, priced at Rs 89,907.

No doubt where Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan got their stylish genes from—their mother has always been the original trendsetter, making every appearance count. This look is a must-try for anyone aiming for a soft, elegant date night vibe.

