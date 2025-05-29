Athiya Shetty's skincare routine: Moisturizing and hydration are must

Athiya Shetty swears by a simple skincare routine that keeps her glowing without fuss. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she revealed how staying hydrated, moisturizing well and keeping things minimal have been the key to her flawless skin.

Less is more

The new mom believes in keeping it basic. Her mantra? Less is more! She focuses on a simple routine with good products that suit her dry skin.

“I think hydration is very important,” she shared. Drinking lots of water is a must for her. This not only helps her skin stay healthy but also keeps her feeling good inside and out.

Her morning routine

The actress starts her day with a few key steps:

Sunscreen: A non-negotiable in her routine.

Lip balm: She doesn’t leave home without it.

Blush and mascara: For a touch of makeup, she adds blush (her favorite) and a bit of mascara for a fresh look.

Her night skincare steps

When it comes to nighttime, the Hero actress is particular about cleansing. She never goes to bed with makeup on.

Cleansing: This is the first step in her evening routine.

Moisturizing: Since she has dry skin, moisturizing is a must.

Eye cream: She finishes off with a gentle eye cream.

She also drinks water throughout the day, which she says helps her skin stay soft and hydrated.

Homemade masks and childhood habits

Athiya shared a cute memory of using fruits and vegetables from her fridge to make face masks. These DIY masks helped her skin and became a habit she still remembers fondly.

Makeup rules she follows

She keeps her makeup balanced and never goes for heavy eyes and bold lips at the same time. “It’s either bright lips or smoky eyes,” the actress explained.

Her go-to makeup product is blush, and she’s totally obsessed with it.

Lipsticks, according to Shetty, are a bit overrated. But if there’s one makeup product she’ll always love, it’s highlighter, whether it’s trending or not.

Haircare with a classic touch

For hair, Athiya trusts the good old coconut oil. She’s been using it since childhood, and it’s helped keep her hair healthy and strong.

Comfort over trends

When it comes to fashion and beauty, Evaarah’s mommy picks comfort. Her skin and style routine reflect that simple, natural approach.

Athiya’s fashion choices

Her fashion sense is rooted in comfort, with a touch of effortless chic. She believes fashion should be fun and reflect your personality. "It’s all about how you feel in what you wear,” she says, emphasizing that confidence is key to carrying any look well.

Her everyday go-to outfit is a pair of hoodie tracks. Simple, cozy, and perfect for a quick step out. She also loves adding accessories to complete her look. A chunky bracelet and a wristwatch are her staples, and she would never want to leave her home without them.

When asked about her preference between heels and flats, she chose flats without hesitation. On special occasions, she keeps it classic with a well-fitted pair of jeans and a white tee or a sleek black cocktail dress.

She also follows fashion advice from her mother, trusting her instinct and experience. For her, style isn’t about trends but about expressing how you feel.

Athiya Shetty proves that you don’t need a dozen products to achieve great skin. A bit of hydration, a gentle skincare routine, and sticking to what works — that’s her real secret.

