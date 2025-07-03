Criminal Justice Season 4 Ending Explained: Is Anju the real culprit of Roshini or was it Dr Raj’s secret plan?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Criminal Justice season 4, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Asha Negi, and others, has been the talk of the town ever since its first 3 episodes were released. With a unique release approach followed by the makers, a new episode is released every Thursday. The last episode, released on July 3rd, took the show a notch higher with a notable plot twist. If you've seen the show and are still confused about the climax, then keep scrolling.

Roshini was found dead after Ira's birthday

The show revolves around the broken marriage of Dr. Raj Nagpal (Zeeshan Ayyub) and Anju Nagpal (Surveen Chawla). Their daughter Ira is suffering from Asperger's and is taken care of by Roshni (Asha Negi). She is also a nurse at Raj's hospital, and they have an open love affair. Anju lives in the opposite house and often visits Raj's house to check on her daughter.

Things start to complicate after Ira's birthday party, where Roshni was found dead and Dr. Raj was discovered holding her body. Being the prime suspect, he was taken into custody. Anju hires advocate Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) to save her husband.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Roshini was jealous of Anju as Raj was neither giving her a divorce nor accepting Roshini in front of everyone.

Anju admits to murdering Roshini

The first twist came when Anju, who was the second suspect, admitted that she had murdered Roshini after seeing that Roshini was intentionally poisoning her daughter. While fighting, Anju confessed to accidentally hurting Roshini's neck with a scalpel, which led to her death.

But the final twist came when Raj went to meet Madhav Mishra to thank him for saving his life. He revealed that his wife Anju had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and it was at stage 4. After this, a confused Madhav reviewed the entire case and concluded that Anju had taken the blame on herself to save her husband and daughter.

Anju's final confession

Later, when Madhav goes to the hospital to meet Anju, she confesses that it was her husband who caught Roshini poisoning their daughter and murdered her. When he begged Anju to save him, she decided to take the blame on herself as she was dying due to cancer, and she wanted someone to be there to take care of their daughter.

Although Madhav recorded the entire confession, he deleted it for the sake of this family.

If you haven't yet watched Criminal Justice Season 4, then you can watch all 8 episodes on JioHotstar now.