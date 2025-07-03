Squid Game 3's Park Gyu Young reveals if she paid hefty penalty fee for spoiler reveal featuring Lee Jin Wook

Park Gyu Young finally broke her silence on the controversy surrounding her accidental spoiler reveal for Squid Game 3. She expressed deep remorse for her actions during her June 2 interview with K-media outlet Sports Chosun. She shared how director Hwang Dong Hyuk and actor Lee Jin Wook reacted to the mishap and also addressed the reports regarding a hefty fee being imposed on her.

Park Gyu Young apologized for spoiler reveal featuring Lee Jin Wook

Actress Park Gyu Young, who played the role of Kang No Eul / Soldier 011, accidentally revealed that Park Gyeong Seok / Player 246 (Lee Jin Wook) would feature as a pink guard in Squid Game Season 3. It happened as she posted a picture featuring him in a soldier uniform, just a few days after the premiere of Season 2. Upon realizing the mistake, she quickly deleted the post, however, thousands of fans had already seen it by then, leading to heavy backlash.

Recently, addressing the issue she said, "Over the past few months, I feel like I’ve shown a disappointing side of myself. Some of you may have felt let down." She mentioned not addressing the issue sooner "out of concern they might negatively affect the project." She revealed that after the unintentional mishap, she immediately apologized to director Hwang Dong Hyuk and co-star Lee Jin Wook.

The actor was understanding of her and the director told her, "Let’s make sure something like this never happens again." She then revealed whether she paid any fine for the spoiler reveal.

Did Squid Game 3's Park Gyu Young pay a hefty penalty fee for the Lee Jin Wook spoiler controversy?

Park Gyu Young stated, "I can’t speak in detail about contract matters, but rather than focusing on penalties, the emphasis was more on making sure nothing like this happens again." The actress then refuted the news of the massive fee payment. She mentioned, "There were some guidelines to be careful about revealing things from the set, but there was no mention of a penalty fee, and I want to be careful about how I say that [to avoid being misunderstood].”

