2025 Astrology Predictions: Prashant Kapoor talks about the stock market and investments

Is there a way to know the right time to invest in the stock market? Does our zodiac sign determine if we’ll see profit from our investments? Celebrated Astro-numerologist Prashant Kapoor revealed his thoughts on the stock market and who will successfully observe a return this year. The astrologer, who rose to fame by predicting the 2008 financial crisis, has more than two decades of experience under his belt. As per him, there is a reason why some people never see profit, no matter how logical they are. Many end up losing all their assets even after carefully calculating every step. Why does that happen? Here’s what he revealed.

Prashant Kapoor Reveals 2025 Stock Market Predictions & How to Turn a Profit



Known as the pioneer of financial astrology in India, Kapoor has been sharing his stock market predictions since 2004. He has helped many business tycoons and celebrities advance their careers. However, he is careful about interpreting personalized predictions and refrains from revealing the names of the shares to avoid issues with SEBI. Kapoor revealed that astrology can predict whether one should make long-term expenditures and invest in swing trading, or buy shares.

The astro-guru discussed one common mistake people make when buying shares, which is that when people see someone making a huge profit from a particular investment, they get heavily influenced. But it often proves to be a terrible mistake. Some get rich overnight by investing in the stock market, while some end up losing everything. What works for someone might not work for others, as it is decided by the fifth house of a person’s natal chart. The fifth house, which is related to the stock market and karma from past lives, determines if a person will achieve a financial return. Furthermore, it has to be interconnected to the eighth house, which represents hidden assets.

According to Prashant, if Venus and Mercury are strong in someone’s birth chart, they will make big bucks from the stock market. He believes that banking stocks might see a temporary recession in the coming months, but they will recover in no time. He suggests investing in good electronics, food, aerospace, defense, chemical, and shipping companies.

It took Prashant Kapoor 10 years to master financial predictions. He recalls helping some business magnates make a fortune and hit the jackpot with his predictions. He has to keep a lot of aspects in mind while offering his financial insights. Apart from calculating the influence of the fifth house, he has to decipher their lunar mansions or nakshatra too. They are correlated with constellations and influence a person’s turning points in life and karmic patterns, and he has to purify them if necessary. He also keeps the person’s psychological condition in mind to see if they are competent to handle the loss.

