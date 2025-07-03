Orlando Bloom Reflects on ‘Loneliness’ After Katy Perry Split in Emotional Update, Days After Cozying Up to Mystery Woman

Orlando Bloom is sharing his feelings after news broke that he and his longtime fiancée, Katy Perry, have gone their separate ways. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to post a series of thoughtful quotes about loneliness and sadness.

Bloom shares Carl Jung quotes on Instagram

Advertisement

The carousel of quotes Orlando Bloom reposted came from the Instagram account @SAPIENKIND and featured reflections from Swiss psychiatrist and psychotherapist Carl Jung. One quote Bloom shared read, “Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate that seem important to oneself.”

Another quote the Troy actor shared stated, “Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word happy would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness.”

Fans were quick to connect these cryptic posts to his recent breakup with Katy Perry. Many followers sent messages of support and empathy on social media, saying they understood why Bloom was turning to deep quotes during a time of big change.

Inside Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s breakup

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s split made headlines last week after nearly a decade together. A source told US Weekly that the two stars 'have split but are amicable'. The insider added, “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

Advertisement

Reports suggest that the couple’s relationship had been under strain for months. According to The Daily Mail, they had a major disagreement about Perry’s planned Blue Origin space flight, which Bloom reportedly thought was 'ridiculous.'

After news of the breakup came out, Orlando Bloom flew to Venice, Italy. He joined Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s USD 50 million wedding celebrations. Photos showed Bloom greeting Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner on June 26. He was also seen with Tom Brady on a water taxi in Venice.

The newly single dad of two ended his day by partying with friends at Bezos and Sánchez’s pre-wedding event. Meanwhile, Katy Perry was not seen at the lavish affair. She was performing in Australia for her Lifetimes Tour.

ALSO READ: Khloé Kardashian Reveals How Lamar Odom Divorce Made Her 'Stronger' for Tristan Thompson Relationship