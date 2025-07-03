PIC: Dhanush parties with Mrunal Thakur and Kriti Sanon after Tere Ishk Mein shoot wrap

Dhanush recently wrapped up the shoot of Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Kriti Sanon. Now, the actor was recently spotted in a selfie moment with both the Mimi actress and Mrunal Thakur.

Dhanush parties with Mrunal Thakur and Kriti Sanon

Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur, and Kriti Sanon were spotted at the party together, along with several other celebrities. As the perfect selfie featured the talented actors, it had director Aanand L Rai with them as well.

Check out the picture of Dhanush, Mrunal, and Kriti

Dhanush recently made the headlines after his involvement in the Silambarasan TR starrer STR49. The upcoming film, which is touted to be an actioner, will be set within the world of Vada Chennai.

As the update hit social media, many believed the Simbu movie would likely be Vada Chennai 2. However, director Vetrimaaran was quick to clear the air and revealed it is not a sequel but a spin-off.

As the copyright to the world of Vada Chennai belongs with Dhanush, director Vetrimaaran revealed how the actor-producer didn’t charge a single penny from him and gave the NOC immediately.

Interestingly, in the same interview, Vetrimaaran talked about how he and Dhanush share a special camaraderie. The director emphasised that the actor-producer once helped him out with financial constraints.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s work front

Dhanush recently wrapped up Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai. The upcoming Hindi film will be a standalone sequel to Raanjhanaa.

Moreover, the actor will be seen in the lead role in his own directorial venture, Idly Kadai. The film, described as a drama, is now slated for release on October 1, 2025, after being postponed from its initial April 10 date. It features Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, and Rajkiran in key supporting roles.

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur is expected to share the screen alongside Allu Arjun in the magnum opus AA22xA6, directed by Atlee. However, an official confirmation about her casting hasn’t been made.

Furthermore, the Sita Ramam actress has films like Son of Sardar 2, Adivi Sesh starrer Dacoit: A Love Story, and more in the lineup.

