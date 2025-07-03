Here's why Jurassic World: Rebirth star Jonathan Bailey was shouting for BLACKPINK's Lisa in Thailand

BLACKPINK, the renowned South Korean girl group, boasts an enormous and devoted fan base that extends far beyond the K-pop world. Through strategic international collaborations, they have successfully transcended cultural boundaries.

Recently, the group's popularity caught the attention of prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including the director and actor of Jurassic World: Rebirth, Jonathan Bailey.

Does Jonathan Bailey want to meet BLACKPINK's Lisa?

Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, and director Garrett Edward went to South Korea to promote their latest release, Jurassic World: Rebirth. On the afternoon of July 1, a day ahead of the film's premiere, they attended a press event at the Grand Ballroom of the Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno-gu, Seoul, as reported by K-media Sports Chosun.

During that time, actor Jonathan Bailey shared a fun anecdote involving BLACKPINK member Lisa. He recalled that during the filming of his movie in Thailand, he discovered that Lisa was shooting for HBO's The White Lotus in the next hotel. Wanting to get a glance of her, he pulled off a classic fanboy move. "I was always shouting out for Lisa to see if she could hear me," he said.

Director Garrett Edward stunned by BLACKPINK's massive fandom

Jurassic World: Rebirth's director, Garrett Edward, recalled attending BLACKPINK's concert in Los Angeles. He mentioned that his girlfriend was a BLACKPINK fan, and on her birthday, he got to know about the girl group's insane popularity.

"Before I started making this film, it was my girlfriend's birthday and I didn't know what to get her for a birthday present, and she's a massive K-pop fan, so I bought her tickets to see BLACKPINK," he said.

The concert attendance was his eye-opener regarding the level of global dominance Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa enjoy. "I'd never been before to anything like that, and it was in Los Angeles, and the fandom– it just blew my mind. I'd never had that experience of love, you know, by thousands of people before," he stated. His statement and expression revealed how flabbergasted he must have been back then.

This unexpected Hollywood X BLACKPINK crossover sent fans into a frenzy. They were thrilled by the attention and recognition the girl group was receiving from the Western artists.

