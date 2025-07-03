Is HyunA pregnant with her and husband Yong Jun Hyung’s first child? Baby shoes spark speculations

K-pop soloist HyunA is once again making headlines for speculations regarding her pregnancy. This time around, the buzz was created due to her social media update. On June 2, she shared a series of photos showcasing her life beyond K-pop stardom, including one image that sparked curiosity among fans– a pair of edible baby shoes. The photo led many to wonder if HyunA was potentially announcing the good news.

Why do fans think HyunA is pregnant with Yong Jun Hyung's child?

HyunA, who got married to the controversial former Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung, might be expecting her first child. Fans have spotted several hints in her latest Instagram post, making them form the theory. HyunA posted a carousel featuring her in an all-black fit, including a crop top and comfortable trousers.

However, the way she placed her hands on the pants, made fans wonder if it was intended to bring focus on her belly, much like common pregnancy announcement posts. Additionally, a picture of a waffle, shaped like baby crocs added fuel to the rumors. She also looked healthier than before and her skin seemed to glow as well.

Many fans took to the comments to ask her if she was indeed pregnant. They couldn't bear the suspense and wanted her to clarify the situation. Notably, this was not the first time discussions regarding her potential conception were made.

Previous instance which sparked HyunA's pregnancy rumour

HyunA made a highly anticipated comeback on May 11 with her new song Mrs. Nail on SBS' Inkigayo, marking her first major performance in months. While fans praised her stage presence, netizens couldn't help but notice a difference in her appearance, specifically pointing out that she seemed to have gained some weight.

Many linked her changed look to a potential pregnancy. However, HyunA later clarified that she was advised to gain weight due to health issues and is actually working on losing weight to feel more comfortable while dancing. She was also rumored to be pregnant before her marriage with Yong Jun Hyung, which she denied as well.

With the recent buzz around the same, fans don't seem to have been convinced with her reasoning back then.

