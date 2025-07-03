Did BTS’ SUGA get injured during alternative military service? Fans spot alleged scar during livestream

BTS held their first group livestream on July 1, surprising fans with one after almost 3 years since their military break began in 2022. Since then, the members have taken on solo endeavors, but are now all set to reunite. The event was special for the fans, more so because they were able to see SUGA back on screen after his own military service completion.

However, SUGA seemed to be hiding his hands from the camera. Now, the BTS ARMY is concerned about member Min Yoongi’s palm after spotting an apparent injury on it, wondering what happened to the rapper.

BTS’ SUGA attends first post-military official schedule

During a video on the fan community platform Weverse, BTS was able to discuss their upcoming plans for a new album release in Spring 2026 and poked fun at each other, something that the viewers thoroughly enjoyed.

One such moment was when leader RM randomly shouted the music show phrase, “wait for a while,” which prompted the other members to automatically pull out their hands and show their palms to the screen.

The other 6 did the ‘wait’ action at once; however, SUGA refrained from doing so. Which seemed normal at first, but later, as fans began digging into the minute details of the live stream, they spotted an alleged injury on his palm, making them worry. The rapper waved them goodbye when his palm was finally visible, showing folded skin. Neither the singer nor his agency has commented on it so far.

Previously, SUGA was detained on August 6, 2024, for an alleged electric scooter DUI, resulting in a 15 million won (approximately USD 11,500) fine for the singer. He had publicly apologized for his actions back then and ended up staying away from the spotlight until the end of his alternative military duty on June 21 after doing social service for 21 months.

Once again, he expressed his sorry feelings with a note to fans on his personal Weverse account and promised to visit them occasionally. He was then seen at fellow member Jin’s solo concert on June 29 alongside Jungkook and Jimin, when he updated his Instagram story for the first time in 2 years.

