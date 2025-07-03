Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ga Young’s Law and the City Release: When and where to watch on OTT, cast, plot, more

Lee Jong Suk is back with another legal role after finding success with Big Mouth and While You Were Sleeping. This time, he plays a seasoned ninth‑year associate at Kyungmin Law Firm who lives a peaceful life without worrying about changing paths to establish his own company. Law and the City drops on July 5 on tvN, taking over the spot previously occupied by Park Bo Young and Park Jin Young’s Our Unwritten Seoul. In the K-drama, Lee Jong Suk is supported by fellow actors including Moon Ga Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, and Im Seong Jae.

Advertisement

Park Seung Woo is the director behind the series, making a long-awaited reunion with Lee Jong Suk after previously getting fame with W: Two Worlds Apart. Meanwhile, Lee Seung Hyun acts as the writer for the show, set to run over 12 episodes. Law and the City was previously known as Seocho-dong, which is the Korean name of the show, displaying the location of their office where 5 skilled lawyers, termed The Associate Attorneys Avengers, walk to every day. It will air every weekend, at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) on tvN domestically and will be available in selected regions globally via Disney+ (JioHotstar in India).

Law and the City Plot

Ahn Ju Hyeong (Lee Jong Suk) is a celebrated associate at his law firm thanks to his logical and brutally honest approach. He is in a very comfortable position with the girl he likes working at the same office, as well as a peaceful atmosphere with his colleagues while earning a record salary. However, things start to change for the worse one day, making him question his goals in life.

Advertisement

Previously, actor Lee Jong Suk revealed that he chose this project after doing many complex roles, as he wanted to tell the story of people. He claims, unlike other legal dramas, which deal with dangerous situations, Law and the City tells the story of other people. Co-star Moon Ga Young affirmed his thoughts.

ALSO READ: K-dramas to watch on OTT this week, June 30-July 6: Lee Jong Suk-Moon Ga Young's Law and the City to BITCH X RICH 2