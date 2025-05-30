Tamannaah Bhatia’s DIY face masks for glowing, healthy skin

Tamannaah Bhatia has always impressed fans with her glowing, healthy skin. At 35, the actress continues to rely on age-old skincare rituals passed down by her mother. Her secret? Two easy-to-make homemade face masks with simple kitchen ingredients. They help maintain her radiant look even after long days of makeup and styling.

Beauty rituals passed down by her mother

In a conversation with Vogue India, the actress shared that her skincare routine has always been influenced by her mother’s advice. She revealed that when she began her acting career as a teenager, her mother introduced her to natural skincare remedies to balance the effects of daily makeup and hairstyling.

Bhatia shared that she was excited to reveal her beauty secrets and the skincare rituals she had been following since childhood. The Odela 2 actress mentioned that these practices were taught to her by her mother when she began her acting career, as she had to wear makeup and style her hair daily. To balance the effects of those chemicals, she wanted to include something natural in her routine.

Tamannaah also highlighted the importance of using raw and organic ingredients. The fashion maven recommended adjusting the mask consistency according to your skin type. For those with dry skin, she advised adding more honey to hydrate and moisturize.

Exfoliating face scrub mask

This mask is designed to gently exfoliate the skin, removing dead skin cells and leaving the face soft and smooth.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon sandalwood powder (chandan)

1 teaspoon powdered coffee

1 teaspoon organic raw honey

How to Use:

Mix the ingredients together to form a paste. Apply it to your face, gently massaging in circular motions while avoiding the eye area. Leave the scrub on for about 10 minutes, then rinse off with lukewarm water. Pat your face dry. Tamannaah notes that this scrub helps make the skin feel supple and refreshed.

Moisturizing face mask

This mask helps soothe and hydrate the skin, especially after exfoliation.

Ingredients:

Rosewater

Gram flour (besan)

Cold yogurt (dahi)

How to Use:

Combine the ingredients into a smooth mixture and apply it evenly across the face, including under the eyes. Leave the mask on until it dries, which usually takes about 10 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water and gently pat your skin dry.

This mask cools the skin, reduces redness, and provides deep moisturization. The Happy Days actress added that if you're in a rush, simply applying rosewater after using the exfoliating mask can also be beneficial.

These simple DIY remedies reflect the timeless wisdom of natural skincare and prove that sometimes the best beauty secrets really do come from home.

