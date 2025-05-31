Deepika Padukone’s stylist shares insights into actress’s bold fashion choices and hairstyles

Deepika Padukone is known for her elegant looks and her signature sleek hair bun. But according to her longtime stylist, Shaleena Nathani, the hairstyle is not always a go-to. Instead, it depends on the entire outfit.

Truth behind the sleek hairdo

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shaleena explained that the sleek bun is chosen only when it fits the overall look. “It’s not something we force,” she said. “She has such a beautiful face, so what better way to highlight it?” Shaleena added that while Deepika has gorgeous hair and can leave it open, sometimes the hairstyle just doesn’t suit the outfit.

When Deepika chopped her hair, many thought she would stop doing the sleek bun. But that didn’t stop her or the team. They went ahead with the look anyway. “I don’t know why people have a problem with the sticky bun. I think it’s fantastic,” Shaleena said.

Deepika hates wearing this one color

When asked if Deepika has any strict fashion rules, Shaleena revealed one thing the actress usually avoids—yellow. “We thought maybe if Sabyasachi designed a yellow outfit, she would wear it. And she did, but she accused us of doing it on purpose!” Shaleena laughed. She explained that if the shade is right, yellow can actually look great on Deepika.

Open to experiments

Deepika is always open to trying new styles. “She never says no unless she wears something and it turns out to be a disaster,” Shaleena shared. That’s when they all agree to drop the look.

Ranveer Singh’s influence

When asked about Ranveer Singh’s impact on Deepika’s fashion sense, Shaleena admitted that he may have had some influence. “Sometimes she says, ‘This is inspired by my husband’ or ‘We’re doing more bright colors now.’” Shaleena also praised Ranveer for his bold fashion sense. “No one can carry clothes the way he does,” she said.

Chhapaak promotions and personal style

During promotions for Chhapaak, Deepika chose simple and comfortable outfits. Shaleena said the goal was to reflect authenticity and support the film’s message of inclusivity. “She didn’t want to feel pressured. She just wanted to be herself,” she said.

Getting ready for Cannes and the Met Gala

When it comes to international events like Cannes or the Met Gala, Deepika and her team start prepping months in advance. “Nothing is left for the last minute,” Shaleena said. She praised Deepika for being organized and involved in every step of the process.

Deepika Padukone continues to inspire fans with her bold fashion choices and confident attitude. And behind every look is a team that knows exactly how to bring out her best.

