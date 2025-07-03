Was Ju Haknyeon’s exit from THE BOYZ a ‘cover-up for something shady’? Ex AV star Asuka Kirara shares her side of story

After weeks of speculation surrounding former THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon, Japanese influencer and ex-AV actress Asuka Kirara has broken her silence. On July 3, she addressed the controversy in a TikTok Live broadcast. She offered her side of the story and pushed back against the problematic narrative that led to Haknyeon’s sudden removal from the group.

She claimed the entire incident had been blown out of proportion. Kirara emphasized that she and Haknyeon were meeting for the first time on the night in question. According to her, the gathering was casual and unplanned, and there was “no physical contact” between her and the former idol.

No prior connection

Kirara said she had been invited out by an old friend after attending a birthday party and didn’t even know Koreans would be present. She described the group as a mixed circle of acquaintances, mostly unfamiliar to her. She also stated that she had no idea Haknyeon would be there.

She directly addressed rumors of a romantic entanglement, stating, “There was no ‘three-day affair.’ That was literally the first time I met him.” She also criticized a particular article that fueled the scandal and was full of misinformation.

Was it a cover-up?

One of the most striking parts of Kirara’s live broadcast was her suggestion about Ju Haknyeon’s dismissal. She implied it may not have been entirely related to the drinking party or Japanese media report. She speculated that the decision to remove him from THE BOYZ was premeditated.

In her words, “How did it go so far as getting fired? That's the part I really don't understand. Can I just say what I honestly think? I feel like they wanted to kick him out from the start. Otherwise, I don't think he would've been let go that quickly. I think they were trying to cover something else up.”

Kirara appeared baffled by the speed of Haknyeon’s removal, especially given that the Bunshun article hadn't even been published at the time. She claimed even the reporters were surprised by how quickly the agency responded. Kirara hinted at a deeper motive behind Haknyeon’s exit, calling it “shady.” She also believed the company, ONE HUNDRED Label, was “definitely hiding something.”

She further expressed frustration, saying, “They probably thought, ‘Now's our chance,’ and decided to fire him. Getting fired over that seems ridiculous. And the idea that ‘If you go drinking with her, you'll get fired’ that kind of vibe is seriously frustrating."

As Kirara’s version of events began making rounds online, it left fans questioning what truly led to Haknyeon’s sudden departure.

