Jurassic World Rebirth USA Box Office: Scarlett Johansson's film debuts with USD 30.50 million, emerges 6th biggest opener of 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, has kicked off its box office journey with a bang. The movie scored over USD 30.50 million on its opening day, at the domestic box office alone, becoming the 6th biggest opener of 2025.

It manages to surpass F1, Mission: Impossible 8, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and Sinners. However, the sci-fi movie remained behind the opening day collections of A Minecraft Movie (USD 57.1 M), Lilo And Stitch (USD 55.9 M), Captain America Brave New World (USD 40.9 M), How To Train Your Dragon (USD 35.4 M) and Thunderbolts* (USD 31.8 M), at the US box office.

Advertisement

Jurassic World Rebirth eyes strong USD 120 million in its 5-day opening weekend

Released on the occasion of Independence Day, Jurassic World Rebirth debuted better than the previous Independence Day release, Despicable Me (USD 27.2 million), that too without Tuesday previews.

The Gareth Edwards directorial targets an opening weekend of 5-day around USD 125 million to USD 140 million, while its first three-day collection could be around USD 75 million to USD 85 million. However, a lot will depend on its hold and growth over the weekend.

Jurassic World Rebirth turns 4th biggest opener in its franchise

When compared to its own franchise, the latest Scarlett Johansson movie turned out to be the 4th best opener. For the record, the 2015 released Jurassic World had a massive opening of USD 82 million. The 2022 released Jurassic World Dominion debuted with USD 59.6 million, while the 2018 released Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom had an opening of USD 58 million, in the domestic markets.

Advertisement

All eyes are now on the weekend hold of Jurassic World Rebirth. It will be interesting to see whether the movie can match the glory of its predecessors or not.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Brad Pitt's F1 scores an excellent trend at the Indian box office in week one; Shows NO DROP from Monday to Thursday