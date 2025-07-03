Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Getting Back Together? Speculations Arise Over USD 68M Beverly Hills Mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have surprised many by taking their USD 68 million Beverly Hills mansion off the market after finalizing their divorce earlier this year. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2022, decided to make this joint financial move despite ending their marriage.

Decision to pull Beverly Hills mansion listing

The Beverly Hills estate was first listed in July 2024, just weeks before Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August. According to PEOPLE, the On the Floor singer and the Argo actor were eager to sell the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom property but could not find a buyer.

“While they’ve been hoping to sell the property, they’ve also been hesitant to take a big loss,” an insider told PEOPLE on Wednesday, July 2. The source added, “They lowered the price to get more interest and when this didn’t happen, they were advised to take it off the market. It was a business decision that they made together.”

Here’s why they waited to sell

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s real estate move comes amid a 'rough sellers market.' The couple dropped the asking price by USD 8.5 million, from USD 68 million to USD 59.5 million, before officially pulling the property off the market.

“It’s a rough sellers market and especially for that price point,” a real estate source told PEOPLE. “Taking it off the market until it’s more of a seller-friendly climate seems like the smartest decision.”

Lopez and Affleck purchased the massive 38,000-square-foot home in May 2023 for USD 60.8 million. The estate features a 12-car garage, a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a two-bedroom guardhouse, and a caretaker house. Other luxury amenities include a sports lounge, bar, and a full gym.

Where are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck living now?

Following their divorce, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have moved into new homes separately. Lopez bought a USD 18 million home in Los Angeles in March. Affleck purchased a USD 20.5 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades last July to stay close to his children, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce was finalized in January 2025 after they quietly separated in April 2024. Nearly one year after filing, the exes are still making big financial decisions together.

