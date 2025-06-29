EXCLUSIVE: Is there a spiritual connection to Virat Kohli visiting temples after marrying Anushka Sharma? Astro-Numerologist REVEALS

In May 2025, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. Fans and admirers were taken aback by his sudden confession. However, within 24 hours, he was spotted at Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan with his wife, Anushka Sharma. Fun fact? Virat Kohli was never a ‘pooja-paath’ person.

Virat’s spiritual journey began after getting hitched to his Indian actress Anushka Sharma in 2017. Their love story wasn’t just a romantic chapter in Virat’s life. Instead, it was the beginning of a deeper awakening. Anushka Sharma didn’t just support him through thick and thin, but rather she reintroduced Virat to himself.

Did love, care, concern, and respect prevailing between the couple transform the perspective of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli toward life and spirituality? Astro-Numerologist Prashant Kapoor, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed certain interesting facts about how intense love and spirituality can make a significant impact in one’s life.

Kohli’s spiritual awakening has been closely tied to his life with Anushka Sharma. Spirituality has a huge impact on one’s relationship. Astrologer Prashant Kapoor states that a belief in spirituality comes through a continued expression of care, concern, and mutual respect. In the case of Virat Kohli, he was someone who did not appear to be a spiritual person. He never believed in ‘pooja-paath’. As time evolved, the cricketer found his soulmate, and their love soared.

The soulful love between the couple reflects through their way of respecting each other. When you respect the other person, you tend to listen to them. And then spirituality comes into the picture, he stated.

According to Astro-numerologist Prashant, Virat is deeply in love with Anushka, and that intensity makes him believe that whatever his partner says or does is right. Nonetheless, Virat has truly transformed.

Virat never fondly worshipped or believed in God. But today, he believes in his love. That belief seizes the first spot, and then comes the belief in spirituality. Virat visited Premanand Maharaj’s ashram, Kaal Bhairav temple, and Neem Karoli Baba’s ashram not because of a sudden connection to the spiritual world, but out of respect for his wife.

From the young cricketer who wore his emotions on his sleeves, he now strives to be a more composed and calm person. Though fiercely private about their family and often trying to shield their children, Vamika and Akaay, from the public eye, the couple has made spiritual travel a consistent part of their lives.

