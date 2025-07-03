Inside tour of Shubman Gill's Rs 3.2 crore Fazilka house: Big lawn for Lohri bonfires to home gym

Shubman Gill, India’s Test captain and a top-order batter from Punjab, has carved out a spot among the elites. After taking charge of the Gujarat Titans in 2024 and leading India on the 2025 tour of England, Gill has matched performance with significant paydays. He has also delivered five consecutive IPL seasons with 400+ runs and now holds top-tier BCCI and franchise contracts.

With growing brand deals and consistent form, his earnings have soared. And with that rise has come a serious lifestyle upgrade—like his Rs. 3.2 crore home in Fazilka, Punjab, which he often shows fans glimpses of on Instagram.

Festive celebrations and family time

On Lohri, Gill transformed his stone-framed entrance into a cozy festival scene, complete with a bonfire glowing in front of the tall wood and metal doors. The two-to-three-storey layout provided ample space for the yard celebrations.

A separate Father’s Day upload shows him grinning beside his dad in the lush yard, shed in the background—captioned “Grateful everyday, especially today. Happy Father’s Day Dad❤️.” Together, these posts reveal a home designed for shared traditions.

Gym buddies and home workouts

In his personal gym, Gill welcomed six visiting dogs for an impromptu workout session. “Gym buddies for today,” he quipped—proof that even cricket stars can share space with furry friends. The post peels back the curtain on his fitness regime, showing a room equipped for both serious training and playful interruptions.

Sleek interiors and open views

A serene living room shot captures the house’s high ceilings and neutral tones.

Outside the living room’s large windowpanes, Gill poses in a stylish black Amiri jacket. A hint of the backyard can be seen in the second image. The house’s clean lines and ample sunlight quietly reinforce his message to “trust your vision only if you can see it and embrace the process.”

