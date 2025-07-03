Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's next thriller movie with Priyadarshan gets a title

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are set to reunite after 17 years for an exciting thriller directed by Priyadarshan. The film has been officially titled Haiwaan, meaning “beast” in English, if sources close to Hindustan Times are to be believed. It is said to promise an edge-of-the-seat experience. The name Haiwaan reflects the intense characters that will be played by the lead actors, hinting at a gripping and dramatic storyline.

Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Are Collaborating After Over 15 Years For 'Haiwaan'; Shoot Begins In August 2025

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, last shared the screen in the 2008 action film Tashan, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. This thriller project is slated to begin shooting in August 2025 and release in 2026. The title was chosen after considering many options, as it best captures the film’s thrilling essence. The plot of the film is not known as of now. There are reports of the movie being the remake of an old Malayalam thriller starring Mohanlal, but that can't be said with certainty. Even Bhooth Bangla was said to be a remake before the makers refuted those claims.

Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan's Combination Is Unmissable

The Akshay-Priyadarshan collaboration has drawn a lot of excitement. The duo has delivered a tonne of exciting films. They've already finished work on Bhooth Bangla and after Haiwaan, they'll begin prep on their most anticipated release, Hera Pheri 3.

Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Are Coming Off Successes

Akshay is coming off moderate successes like Housefull 5 and Kesari Chapter 2. Saif Ali Khan is coming fresh off his Netflix hit, Jewel Thief. His last theatrical outing with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, Devara - Part 1, was also a big hit.

Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan's Other Upcoming Movies

Akshay Kumar's other upcoming movies besides Bhooth Bangla, Housefull 5 and Haiwaan include Jolly LLB 3 and Welcome To The Jungle. As about Saif Ali Khan, he is all set to work on his franchise films Race 4 and Devara - Part 2, apart from Haiwaan.

