Paresh Rawal apologizes to Priyadarshan on a phone call for leaving Hera Pheri 3, meets Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty

Be it casting, direction, or production, Hera Pheri 3 has seen multiple ups and downs over time. However, the OG trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal is finally coming back with filmmaker Priyadarshan himself, who directed the first installment. As Paresh Rawal confirmed his return to the much-awaited comedy sequel recently, Priyadarshan revealed that the actor apologized to him over a phone call.

Priyadarshan reacts to Paresh Rawal's return to Hera Pheri 3: ‘I was in shock…’

In a candid conversation with Mid-Day, Priyadarshan reacted to Paresh Rawal's return to the franchise and revealed how they resolved all the differences. He said, “Both Akshay and Paresh called to say that everything is sorted.”

Priyadarshan mentioned that he was shocked when Paresh confirmed his return to the movie and even apologized to him. “I was in shock when Paresh said, 'Sir, I'm doing the movie. I have never had anything except a lot of respect for you. I've done 26 movies with you, and I'm sorry to have left the film. There were some personal issues’,” the filmmaker revealed.

The 68-year-old underlined that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal met and sat together to sort out their differences.

Priyadarshan admits he cannot match the glory of OG Hera Pheri

Known for his impeccable direction, Priyadarshan admitted that he cannot match the level of the OG Hera Pheri, no matter how hard he tries.

“Whatever I do, I cannot surpass Hera Pheri [2000]. The second part [Phir Hera Pheri, 2006] was bad; it was a copy of a Hollywood movie. Hera Pheri cannot happen without any of the three lead characters,” mentioned Priyadarshan.

The director concluded by revealing how a diamond merchant had requested him to bring back Paresh Rawal. “Recently, on a flight, a diamond merchant and his family came to me and requested me to bring Paresh back. They said they won't watch the film otherwise,” he concluded.

For the unversed, Paresh Rawal had announced his exit from Hera Pheri 3 in May 2025. The controversy was fueled when Akshay Kumar took the legal route against him. Recently, the OMG actor confirmed his return to the franchise and mentioned that all the issues are resolved now.

