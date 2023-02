Rajinikanth’s family moments

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. He is one of the biggest superstars who has been acting since the 70s. Profoundly called Thailava by his fans and peers, the actor began his career with K. Balachander's 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal. His hard work has earned him today a 'god-like' status. He became one of the bankable stars after the continuous success of his films at the box office. Apart from being an actor, Rajinikanth is known for his down-to-earth nature with zero starry tantrums. He is someone, who loves living a simple life. The actor spends most of his time when not acting with his wife, daughters, and grandkids. Here are a few pics of Rajinikanth with his loved ones that prove is a family man by heart. Take a look below.