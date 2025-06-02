7 Janhvi Kapoor's South Indian looks that prove she's a real-life 'SUNDARI'

The Bollywood rom-com era is finally here with the most anticipated movie, Param Sundari, featuring heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra and gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor. In the film, the actress plays the role of a South Indian girl, and it would be no surprise to say that we’ve seen her slay this traditional style around 7 times, and each time she has left us awestruck.

Here, in this article, we’ve got you the 7 times when Janhvi Kapoor slayed as the perfect South Indian girl with her traditional outfits. And we’re still not over it.

1. Kerala Kasavu Saree

Embracing the traditional style to the best, the Bawaal fame donned Kerala Kasavu Saree (off-white saree). The off-white saree was beautifully adorned with golden zari work at the edges and was draped around her body in a South Indian style. The specialty of this saree is that it’s commonly worn on festivals and special occasions in cities like Kerala.

For an elegant look, the actress paired it with a short-sleeved, matching blouse featuring golden beads along the borders. What enhanced her look more was the traditional gold jewelry, which included a jhumka, nath, waist chain, and bangles. She added flowers to her half-tied hairstyle.

2. Blue and purple pattu pavadai

The Dhadak star took to her social media, enjoying her carefree nature with a traditional twist as she wore blue and purple pattu pavadai, also known as a half-saree. She wore a blue skirt with a golden design all over it, with purple and zari work fabric at the edge. And for the blouse, she chose a metallic purple blouse with blue borders, and lastly, she completed her look with the pallu drape.

For the accessories, she chose a silver stone adorned V-shaped necklace with stud earrings. And for hair, she tied the front strands back with the lock left loose. Her beauty choice was basic, with a hint of blush and a light shade of lipstick.

3. Red and purple pattu pavadai

The other South Indian look of Janhvi Kapoor that we’re really obsessed with is her slaying elegantly in a purple long skirt with golden work all over it, featuring yellow borders. The red blouse was simple, featuring golden short sleeves and a scooped neckline, while the red dupatta draped around her body like a saree, with the pallu settled over her shoulder.

Her accessories were simple with golden earrings. And just like every time, she opted for a half hairstyle with flowers pinned in it.

4. Pink and peach pattu pavadai

The fashion icon wore a heavily embroidered peach lehenga, adding a festive charm to her look. She styled it with a pink blouse with the intricate detailing at the borders, and for the drape, she chose a beautifully matching dupatta styled like a saree.

Adding the striking accessories, she wore an emerald and silver choker with matching waist chain and earrings. And the half-tied hairstyle with flowers was constantly, perfectly enhancing her look to South Indian perfection.

5. Purple and grey pattu pavadai

Matching with her sister Khushi Kapoor, the actress wore a grey skirt with detailed embroidery. Adding a contrast touch, she paired it with a light purple blouse entirely adorned with silver work, and for the drape, she chose a simple, plain purple fabric worn with elegance.

Her hair was tied in a half-style with strands falling on her face, and as for an accessory, it was a silver stone, a dual-layer neckpiece, and dangling earrings. She completed her look with black round earrings and minimal makeup.

6. Floral pattu pavadai

Janhvi Kapoor visited the temple, and for that, she chose to flaunt her South Indian style wearing a white floral print long skirt. Adding to the modern vibe, she styled it with a sleeveless and fully embroidered blouse, and to finish off her look, she chose a white drape with floral borders.

Keeping the locks open, she secured the front strands back. For accessories, she chose a choker piece, and purple bangles jingled on her wrist.

7. Sequin blue pattu pavadai

The gorgeous actress wore a light blue sequin lehenga, which she paired beautifully with a short-sleeved, scooped-neckline blouse designed with intricate dark blue borders. She draped it with a dark blue sequin, wearing it in a traditional style like a saree.

The accessories were beautiful, with the choker neckpiece and the jhumka. And for hairstyle, she braided her hair and wore a gajra.

These 7 looks of Janhvi Kapoor give us a glimpse of how much we would enjoy her in the South Indian outfits.

