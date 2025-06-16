Rashmika Mandanna makes a desi move in Rs 1,60,000 Anita Dongre blush embroidered saree for Kuberaa promotions

Rashmika Mandanna’s style may not be over the top or flamboyant, but there is hardly any moment when she steps out and does not make news for her fashion game. The actress in Western outfits is always a slayer, but when it comes to rocking her desi side, we know she will definitely stop your heartbeat. Her latest look for Kubera’s pre-release event was in a Rs 1,60,000 Anita Dongre saree, and we cannot take our eyes off it.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna looked every bit cute and pretty in a saree look. She opted for an Anita Dongre ensemble. The actress sported a blush-colored silk saree that looked perfect for the event. The saree had intricate floral details with motifs and beads. What made it even more dreamy was the floral print on it.

The soothing saree portrays a beautiful landscape with wildflowers sprung amidst scenic meadows. The painterly blooms are elevated in threadwork, beads, and sequins to mirror picturesque landscapes. Wearing this feels like a breath of fresh air amidst the scorching heat. She paired her saree with a blush-colored, thin-strapped blouse featuring mirror work.

If you are looking for a statement piece to make heads turn at an event, and if you are someone who doesn't like to go too overboard with experimenting with colors, then this is the perfect choice. The blush color will make you pop out of the crowd, and the exquisite embellishments will add a touch of shimmer that your look will need. The material is so light that it will not feel heavy at all, and will hug your figure perfectly, making those pleats do the talking.

Advertisement

This saree cost Rashmika Mandanna Rs 1,60,000, and indeed it was worth it. She kept her look minimal with dewy makeup and made a statement with long, dangling earrings. That bun looked perfect in her look.

No wonder netizens cannot stop crushing over Rashmika Mandanna even today! Well, this look is proof that the actress can slay in whatever she wears.

ALSO READ: 7 Janhvi Kapoor's South Indian looks that prove she's a real-life 'SUNDARI'